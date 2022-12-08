Are Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía breaking up already? (VIDEO)
The scandalous couple has been on everyone’s lips again recently since rumors of problems between them, or even a breakup, have spread rapidly. Now, it’s speculated that Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía are ending their controversial relationship. Is their love affair over?
According to La Opinión, the romance between the former soccer player and Clara Chía Martí has come to an end, although it is not yet official. Does Shakira have something to do with it?
Are Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía breaking up?
One of the clues that raised suspicions a video of the couple looking uncomfortable together. They looked distant and unhappy, which could indicate that it’s all over between them.
In the first few seconds of the video, Clara can be seen waiting for Piqué after he participated in the final event of the Davis Cup. When she sees him in the distance, she approaches him. However, Piqué seems disinterested. He kissed her but supposedly wiped his mouth with his sleeve afterwards.
Is their affair over?
El Heraldo points out that the tension between the lovers increased a few days ago when Shakira and the former Barcelona player confirmed that they had reached an agreement to allow the Colombian and her children to reside in Miami.
Later it was reported that, given the situation, the businessman was also thinking about buying a property in Florida to be able to be close to his children. However, 23-year-old Clara was said to be unhappy with this and that is what may have triggered the breakup.
Clara Chía has been overwhelmed by all attention
In addition, it has been overwhelming for Clara Chía to adapt to constant harassment by the press and the frequent criticism she receives for allegedly having stolen Shakira’s husband, so she would be more than motivated to put an end to her relationship with Piqué.
Terra reported that the fact that the former Spanish national team player has is focused on being part children’s lives, is distancing him from his current partner Clara Chía Martí.
Piqué has not confirmed the rumors
So far, the supposed breakup between Piqué and Chía has not been confirmed by either of them, in addition, a close source has not provided details.
El Heraldo highlights that Shakira is focused on her music and on making all the preparations to move to Miami in early 2023, since it was revealed that Piqué wants his children to spend the December holidays with him and his family before going to their new home. Click here to see the video where they say that Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía are breaking up.