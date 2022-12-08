Are Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía breaking up already? (VIDEO)

Has their controversial relationship ended?

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía haven’t spoken publicly about a breakup.

The couple has been harshly criticized.

The scandalous couple has been on everyone’s lips again recently since rumors of problems between them, or even a breakup, have spread rapidly. Now, it’s speculated that Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía are ending their controversial relationship. Is their love affair over?

According to La Opinión, the romance between the former soccer player and Clara Chía Martí has come to an end, although it is not yet official. Does Shakira have something to do with it?

Are Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía breaking up?

One of the clues that raised suspicions a video of the couple looking uncomfortable together. They looked distant and unhappy, which could indicate that it’s all over between them.

In the first few seconds of the video, Clara can be seen waiting for Piqué after he participated in the final event of the Davis Cup. When she sees him in the distance, she approaches him. However, Piqué seems disinterested. He kissed her but supposedly wiped his mouth with his sleeve afterwards.