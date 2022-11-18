Georgia House Speaker David Ralston dies

David Ralston announced that he had health problems.

People were shocked by his death.

He is survived by his wife and children.

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston died Wednesday at 68. The news was released by spokesman Kaleb McMichen and it comes less than two weeks after he announced that he was stepping down as Speaker due to health issues.

The Blue Ridge Republican became the second most powerful leader in Georgia state government during his 13 years at the helm of the 180-member House. Some of his colleagues have sent their condolences to his wife and children.

David Ralston dies

“A great pine tree has fallen in the Georgia House of Representatives,” said Columbus Democrat Calvin Smyre, the House’s longest-serving member and a friend of Ralston. A Georgia lawyer, Ralston had said that he hoped to continue as a member of the House even after stepping down as speaker.

Until the current legislative term ends in January, Acting House Speaker Jan Jones, a Milton Republican, will become speaker, as required by the state constitution. She will be the first female speaker in Georgia history.