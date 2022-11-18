Georgia House Speaker David Ralston dies
Georgia House Speaker David Ralston died Wednesday at 68. The news was released by spokesman Kaleb McMichen and it comes less than two weeks after he announced that he was stepping down as Speaker due to health issues.
The Blue Ridge Republican became the second most powerful leader in Georgia state government during his 13 years at the helm of the 180-member House. Some of his colleagues have sent their condolences to his wife and children.
David Ralston dies
“A great pine tree has fallen in the Georgia House of Representatives,” said Columbus Democrat Calvin Smyre, the House’s longest-serving member and a friend of Ralston. A Georgia lawyer, Ralston had said that he hoped to continue as a member of the House even after stepping down as speaker.
Until the current legislative term ends in January, Acting House Speaker Jan Jones, a Milton Republican, will become speaker, as required by the state constitution. She will be the first female speaker in Georgia history.
Condolences to his family
“My condolences to the @SpeakerRalston family. He possessed a formidable mind, served as a thoughtful leader, and was a truly dear friend. Our politics differed, but David never allowed them to be permanently divided. God’s peace to a great Georgian who will be missed.”
Those were the words of Stacey Abrams, former member of the Georgia House of Representatives, upon learning of the death of the former speaker. "David Ralston spent his career in public service trying to help others and move our state forward," Jones said in a statement.
A tribute to David Ralston
Georgia is still reeling this morning from the news Wednesday night that state House Speaker David Ralston has died. A tribute is being planned in his honor.
Gov. Brian Kemp ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on all state buildings and grounds Thursday in honor of the late Georgia House Speaker David Ralston. The flags will fly until sunset on the day of Ralston's burial.
How did he die?
Ralston died Wednesday after to a “prolonged illness,” Kaleb McMichen, Ralston’s director of communication, said in a statement. He was the longest-serving state house speaker in the country today. Ralston was originally from Blue Ridge and had two children with his wife, Sheree.
He was a lawyer and active member of the Fannin County Chamber of Commerce and the Blue Ridge Mountains Association for the Arts, according to his bio. He pledged to serve Georgians and put the interests of the state first while serving in both the Georgia Senate and House of Representatives. With information from The Associated Press and New York Post.