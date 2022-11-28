Early voting for Senate runoff begins in Georgia
On Wednesday, the state Supreme Court issued a ruling that allows Georgia counties to begin early voting on Saturday in the runoff for US Senate between the Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and the Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
Republicans had opposed voting beginning right after Thanksgiving in much of the state but the court ultimately issued a unanimous ruling refusing to review or stay the earlier decision by a Georgia intermediate appeals court.
Warnock and Walker now face each other in a runoff, as neither won a majority in the recent midterm elections. Voters will have until December 6 to cast their ballots, reported The Associated Press.
Republican or Democrat?
Early voting began Tuesday in at least one of Georgia’s 159 counties, said ABC News. Voters will be able to cast their vote early, in person, until December 2, the Friday before Election Day.
Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s secretary of state, allowed some voters to cast their ballots for their preferred candidate a few days early, adding that he expects “strong turnout” from residents in this runoff election.
A close battle
This election has been particularly problematic as a section of Georgia law states that in-person early voting is not permitted on Saturdays if the previous Thursday or Friday is a holiday. Turns out this Thursday is Thanksgiving, and a federal holiday. Even so, the court gave the ‘green light’ so that voters can cast their ballots beginning on Saturday.
The battle between Warnock and Walker was extremely close but neither candidate got more than 50% of the votes, in an election in which Georgia exceeded participation rates in early voting, according to ABC News.
Voting turnout a “great success”
“Our 2022 general election was a great success,” Raffensperger said after he certified the Nov. 8 ballots. “Early certification reflects that success. Georgia has struck a balance between accessibility and security, and Georgia election administrators worked tirelessly to get the job done. We are very grateful for their work.”
Turnout in the midterm elections in Georgia was exceptional, comparable in numbers to the general election. Officials expect a “strong turnout” in this second round in which the Democrat Raphael Warnock battles to keep his seat.