Early voting begins in Georgia.

Residents will elect their next senator.

The polls will close on December 6.

Early voting begins in Georgia and residents will choose their next senator. The results will be known after polls close on December 6.

On Wednesday, the state Supreme Court issued a ruling that allows Georgia counties to begin early voting on Saturday in the runoff for US Senate between the Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and the Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

Early voting begins in Georgia for the Senate runoff

Republicans had opposed voting beginning right after Thanksgiving in much of the state but the court ultimately issued a unanimous ruling refusing to review or stay the earlier decision by a Georgia intermediate appeals court.

Warnock and Walker now face each other in a runoff, as neither won a majority in the recent midterm elections. Voters will have until December 6 to cast their ballots, reported The Associated Press.