Canned shrimp recalled due to possible contamination

Canned shrimp recall is expanded.

Geisha had recalled some cans of shrimp earlier this year.

There is concern the shrimp may be under-processed.

A New York-based company has issued a voluntary recall of its canned shrimp due to possible contamination with Clostridium botulinum, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Kawasho Foods USA Inc. extended its February 26 voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution amid concerns that the product was potentially under-processed, which could have led to the possibility of spoilage organisms or pathogens.

Canned shrimp recalled!

According to ABC News, GEISHA Medium Shrimp was packaged in a 4 oz metal can, with UPC 071140003909 printed on the back of the label. The recall only applies to this specific product.

The product was distributed to retailers across the country from December 2022 through April. Consumers are asked not to use the product, even if it does not look or smell bad. According to the FDA, no illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this product.