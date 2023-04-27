Canned shrimp recalled due to possible contamination
A New York-based company has issued a voluntary recall of its canned shrimp due to possible contamination with Clostridium botulinum, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
Kawasho Foods USA Inc. extended its February 26 voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution amid concerns that the product was potentially under-processed, which could have led to the possibility of spoilage organisms or pathogens.
According to ABC News, GEISHA Medium Shrimp was packaged in a 4 oz metal can, with UPC 071140003909 printed on the back of the label. The recall only applies to this specific product.
The product was distributed to retailers across the country from December 2022 through April. Consumers are asked not to use the product, even if it does not look or smell bad. According to the FDA, no illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this product.
Customers should return the canned shrimp
Consumers are asked to return to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions about the recall can call 224-278-9935 (Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm EST) or email [email protected]
Canned products are quite convenient for many due to their practicality and simplicity, however, on some occasions there can be issues with their packaging, as has happened with a canned product from Kawasho Foods USA Inc.
The shrimp may be under-processed
The company has voluntarily withdrawn a batch of its medium GEISHA shrimp in the 4-ounce can because of a possible health risk. According to the report shared on the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) website, the company issued the voluntary recall after reports of cans swelling.
It should be noted that there is a possibility that the product has been sub-processed, which could give rise to spoilage organisms or pathogens.
Where was the shrimp sold?
The shrimp was packaged with UPC 071140003909 and lot LGC12W12E22. The suggested consumption date is before May 12, 2026. They were distributed to retail markets such as Walmart, Associated Food Stores, Stater Bros Markets, Safeway and Albertsons in California, Utah, Arizona and Colorado.
According to Click 2 Houston, people are urged not to consume the shrimp even if they don’t look or smell bad.