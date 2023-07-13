Galilea Montijo shows off a pricey red bodysuit and is criticized

Galilea Montijo showed off an expensive bodysuit on LCDLF.

The host’s outfit is said to be valued at more than $1,200.

She ended up being harshly criticized on social media.

Galilea Montijo sparked controversy when she appeared on eviction night for La Casa de los Famosos México wearing an oxblood bodysuit that caught the attention of the Team Infierno members. They claimed that she had dressed up specifically for the occasion and it was later revealed that the outfit she wore had a price tag of around $1,200.

Although she had on a designer look, Galilea Montijo faced harsh criticism on social media. Many users commented that her outfit looked «ordinary» and called for the production to hire a better stylist. In response to the backlash, the popular Mexican television personality did not showcase her outfit online and only shared a photo with her team.

GALILEA MONTIJO WAS CRITICIZED FOR HER BODYSUIT

During the tense moments leading up to the elimination of Paul Stanley on La Casa de los Famosos Mexico, internet users were buzzing about Galilea Montijo’s outfit. The host donned a form-fitting oxblood bodysuit that caught the audience’s attention.

According to El Heraldo, Galilea Montijo wore a high-end ensemble, specifically the Hip Cut Out Jumpsuit by LaQuan Smith, which is valued at over $1,200. However, despite its designer status, the outfit faced criticism from members of the Team Infierno, including Sergio Mayer, Nicola Porcella, Poncho De Nigris, Apio Quijano, Emilio Osorio, and Wendy Guevara. Furthermore, social media users expressed their disapproval of the ensemble.