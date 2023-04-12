Galilea Montijo is distraught over Julián Figueroa’s death
Mexico woke up to sad news, as Maribel Guardia’s son, Julián Figueroa died at the age of 27. Galilea Montijo was devastated by the tragedy and broke down on Hoy.
Hoy is in mourning, as all its hosts, including Galilea Montijo, offered their condolences to Maribel Guardia and her husband Marco Chacón. The presenters remembered the young singer on their show.
Galilea Montijo cries over Julián Figueroa’s death
Hoy shared an Instagram post where they paid an emotional tribute to the son of Maribel Guardia and Joan Sebastian. They showed videos from the time he was a baby until he established himself as a successful regional Mexican artist.
Raúl Araiza, Galilea Montijo and the rest of the hosts honored Julián Figueroa’s memory by dressing in black and fondly remembering him at the beginning of the program.
The hosts of Hoy paid tribute to the singer
Raúl Araiza opened the show talking about the tragic incident with his voice breaking. Araiza reported Julián Figueroa’s tragic death.
Moments later, Galilea Montijo took over and pointed out that the death of Maribel’s son was very sudden. She empathized, saying that a mother’s pain in this situation is the worst in the world.
Galilea spoke about Julián Figueroa
On the verge of tears, Galilea added that Maribel Guardia’s pain is something that no mother should go through. She also pointed out that the Hoy team shares in her sadness.
“There are no words, there are no words to think about the pain of a mother, to comfort her in the face of this tragic and very sad news, and… yes, we have said it, there are no words…,” said Galilea.