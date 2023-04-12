Galilea Montijo is distraught over Julián Figueroa’s death.

She cried during the show.

They paid tribute to him on Hoy.

Mexico woke up to sad news, as Maribel Guardia’s son, Julián Figueroa died at the age of 27. Galilea Montijo was devastated by the tragedy and broke down on Hoy.

Hoy is in mourning, as all its hosts, including Galilea Montijo, offered their condolences to Maribel Guardia and her husband Marco Chacón. The presenters remembered the young singer on their show.

Galilea Montijo cries over Julián Figueroa’s death

Hoy shared an Instagram post where they paid an emotional tribute to the son of Maribel Guardia and Joan Sebastian. They showed videos from the time he was a baby until he established himself as a successful regional Mexican artist.

Raúl Araiza, Galilea Montijo and the rest of the hosts honored Julián Figueroa’s memory by dressing in black and fondly remembering him at the beginning of the program.