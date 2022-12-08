How the Galeo Impact Fund is working to increase the Latino vote

The Galeo Impact Fund works to increase the civic participation of Hispanics in Georgia.

More Latinos are registering to vote in Georgia. The Galeo Impact Fund works in an important way to increase Hispanic civic participation in Georgia. Their goal is to motivate Latinos to vote in the US using tools to galvanize the community. The objective is to “motivate potential voters to exercise their right to vote. In the Hispanic community the challenge can be much greater, which is why the organization Galeo Impact Fund has worked to increase the civic participation of Latinos in Georgia,” according to its organizers. REGISTERING MORE LATINOS TO VOTE Jerry González, Galeo’s CEO, says the following in an exclusive interview with MundoNOW: “When we have door-to-door conversations with the community, that is the strongest way we can ensure that they come out to vote.” It should be noted that in the last 20 years Latino participation has become stronger in Georgia. According to Galeo, in 2003 there were 10,000 Latinos registered to vote, today there are nearly 380,000 Latinos registered to vote.

MORE LATINOS ARE VOTING It is important to note that 2020 had the highest turnout in history: "The good thing is that our community is already paying attention to the political issues, it is getting much more involved and we have more Latinos being elected to legislatures and also in other positions," said Jerry González. Much of this is thanks to the hard work of canvassers, who are people who go from house to house knocking on doors to motivate Latinos to vote in US elections. It's not easy, but with a lot of effort, dedication and professionalism they have achieved incredible results. To see the video click here.

ATTACKS POSE A RISK TO DEMOCRACY AND TO THE LATINO VOTE Galeo's CEO adds that: "Unfortunately there are attacks against our community, unfortunately we have to do what we have to do to protect our democracy here." It is important to note that the canvassers are divided into groups. The objective of these young people is to bring information to Latino citizens to convince them to vote. In addition to being a right, voting is an obligation. They want Latinos to see the benefits of exercising their right to vote a making their voices heard.

GALEO IS AN ENGINE FOR CHANGE Andrés Parra, one of the organizers, shared his experience: "Many people listen to you who had no idea about the elections. You see that in these conversations that are sometimes very intimate, people become very vulnerable, have a lot of fear, or they don't know about them — many reasons why they feel they can't vote or they don't know how." Perla, a DACA beneficiary who cannot vote, encourages those who can so that her interests are represented and so that one day her dream of being a citizen will come true: "I am trying to obtain a better future to show the government that we dreamers have a dream."