Most wanted fugitive couple arrested in Mexico for torturing child to death
Fugitive couple arrested in Mexico face multiple charges. On Friday, March 31, it was reported that Mexican officials detained a couple who was on the most wanted list in the United States for multiple charges, including murder and child abuse.
Mexican officials reported that five of the couple’s children who were listed as missing and endangered were also rescued.
CNN reported that on Friday, March 31, fugitive couple Edgar Salvador Casian-García, 34, and his girlfriend, Araceli Medina, 38, were arrested in Mexico.
The arrest was made after multiple charges were filed against them, including murder, rape and child abuse. The arrest was made by Mexican officials, who later reported that the couple were on the most wanted list in the United States.
Edgar Salvador Casian-García and Araceli Medina were charged with murder and child abuse
The couple was charged in Franklin County, Washington for one count of aggravated murder and four counts of child abuse. Their arrest also led to the rescue of five of their children who had been reported missing.
The children were returned to the United States and are being put in protective custody, the US Marshals said. There was a $25,000 reward for the couple’s capture.
The couple abandoned 2 of their children in 2020
The charges against Edgar Salvador and Araceli Medina were brought after they abandoned two of Casian-García’s daughters, who were three and eight, in Tijuana, Mexico at the end of 2020.
“Both girls showed signs of severe physical and sexual abuse,” the US Marshals noted, “Subsequent forensic interviews conducted with both girls determined that Casian-Garcia and Medina had likely been sexually abusing and trafficking the girls.”
Their son’s remains were discovered in 2022
Pasco, Washington police indicated that the remains of the girls’ 7-year-old brother were discovered in early 2022 by rural hikers, reported CNN.
Authorities indicated that the minor’s remains had torture injuries, the same injuries that ended his life. The couple fled to Mexico after learning that they were wanted. They were captured in Mexico on Friday.