Most wanted fugitive couple arrested in Mexico for torturing child to death

Most wanted fugitive couple is arrested in Mexico.

Edgar Salvador Casian-García and Araceli Medina were captured.

They are facing multiple charges including child murder.

Fugitive couple arrested in Mexico face multiple charges. On Friday, March 31, it was reported that Mexican officials detained a couple who was on the most wanted list in the United States for multiple charges, including murder and child abuse.

Mexican officials reported that five of the couple’s children who were listed as missing and endangered were also rescued.

Fugitive couple is arrested in Mexico

CNN reported that on Friday, March 31, fugitive couple Edgar Salvador Casian-García, 34, and his girlfriend, Araceli Medina, 38, were arrested in Mexico.

The arrest was made after multiple charges were filed against them, including murder, rape and child abuse. The arrest was made by Mexican officials, who later reported that the couple were on the most wanted list in the United States.