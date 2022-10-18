Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter actor dies.

Ted White dies at 96, his son confirmed the sad news.

He was known for his role as Jason Voorhees. Ted White, known for his appearance in the movie Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter has died. The sad news was confirmed by the son of the 96-year-old actor has moved on to a better place. According to The Sun, Ted White passed away peacefully at his home, which is located in southern California, on Friday, October 14. He was known for his performance as Jason Voorhees in the 1984 film Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter.

Ted White was known for his role as Jason Voorhees in Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter The beloved actor had the opportunity to work alongside actors John Wayne, Clark Gable and Richard Boone. At the time that Ted's death was confirmed, his son told Fox News Digital that he about his father's impressive career. "He was a tough guy. Honest and told the truth, whether you liked it or not. The last of the blood and guts guys," said the actor's son, who is also named Ted. The wife of the Friday the 13th actor said, "He was bigger than life, and he was tough as a boot. A tender heart and a very generous heart. He took a lot of risks and a lot of adventures."

Ted White's son confirmed his death It should be noted that Ted White's career in Hollywood was not limited to his character as Jason, since he began working in the industry at the end of the 40's. He was John Wayne's stunt double as well as for Fess Parker and Clark Gable, to mention a few of many. Ted's wife told The Sun: "He loved the picture business and the stunt guys, and there were lots of actors and actresses that I knew that were phenomenal." Ted added: "So he appreciated, you know, the time he did those, and he appreciated the business."

Condolences for the Hollywood legend Ted White served for six years in the Marine Corps before he resigned his commission as a second lieutenant. Before getting married and traveling west for his chance to appear on the big screen, he attended the University of Oklahoma. Film producer Sean Clark, after learning of the loss of Ted White, offered his condolences: "He was my adopted grandpa and hands down the best storyteller you could have ever met. II am going to miss you immensely and those steak dinners we always had. Also teasing you about your red, white & blue banner that made you look like you were running for President," he noted.