The episode of «Pasión que Mata» tells a tragic case that occurred in June 2021 in the coastal town of Detroit, England. A woman, identified as Deborah, was found decapitated in a forest, along with her body and a suitcase. After the autopsy, it was discovered that she had died from a blow to the head and was identified as Mee Kuen Chong, known as Deborah. An investigation into her disappearance was initiated, focusing on her close friend, Jemma Mitchell.

Jemma Mitchell, a 38-year-old British osteopath, coming from an affluent family in Australia, had been a close friend of Chong. Mitchell faced financial problems upon returning to England and moved in with her mother and sister to a mansion in poor condition that needed repairs. Despite offering money for renovations, Chong was disappointed to see the disorder and dirt in her friend's house.

The friendship between them intensified when Chong, who suffered from paranoid schizophrenia after her husband’s death, found in Mitchell an empathetic and understanding friend. Both shared religious beliefs and started helping those in need. Jemma confided in Chong about her financial problems and promised to help her financially, but later changed her mind, triggering Chong’s anger towards her.

After discovering Chong’s lifeless body, security cameras revealed Jemma Mitchell dragging a suitcase in different directions, going back and forth from her friend’s house. The investigation and the evidence found pointed to Mitchell as the main suspect. It was discovered that she forged Chong’s will, seeking to inherit her entire fortune. Additionally, she rented a car under a false name and used a phone belonging to a deceased neighbor to conceal her movements.

The Trial and Conviction of Jemma Mitchell

During the trial, Jemma Mitchell refused to testify, but the presented evidence showed how she planned and executed the murder. She was sentenced to 34 years in prison. The case shocked the United Kingdom, and Chong’s family followed the trial through a video link.

The motive behind the crime was greed, and she utilized her osteopathy skills to dismember and dispose of the body. The decision to bring the body to her home proved problematic due to the strong odor, leading her to change the location and leave it in the forest.