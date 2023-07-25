Frenemies – Jemma Mitchell case
Jemma Mitchell, a 38-year-old British osteopath, was found guilty of the murder of Mee Kuen Chong. This is how all happended.
Jemma Mitchell, a 38-year-old British osteopath, coming from an affluent family in Australia, had been a close friend of Chong. Mitchell faced financial problems upon returning to England and moved in with her mother and sister to a mansion in poor condition that needed repairs. Despite offering money for renovations, Chong was disappointed to see the disorder and dirt in her friend’s house. Listen to the latest broadcast of «Pasión que Mata» by clicking here.
The friendship between them intensified when Chong, who suffered from paranoid schizophrenia after her husband’s death, found in Mitchell an empathetic and understanding friend. Both shared religious beliefs and started helping those in need. Jemma confided in Chong about her financial problems and promised to help her financially, but later changed her mind, triggering Chong’s anger towards her.
After discovering Chong’s lifeless body, security cameras revealed Jemma Mitchell dragging a suitcase in different directions, going back and forth from her friend’s house. The investigation and the evidence found pointed to Mitchell as the main suspect. It was discovered that she forged Chong’s will, seeking to inherit her entire fortune. Additionally, she rented a car under a false name and used a phone belonging to a deceased neighbor to conceal her movements.
The Trial and Conviction of Jemma Mitchell
During the trial, Jemma Mitchell refused to testify, but the presented evidence showed how she planned and executed the murder. She was sentenced to 34 years in prison. The case shocked the United Kingdom, and Chong’s family followed the trial through a video link.
The motive behind the crime was greed, and she utilized her osteopathy skills to dismember and dispose of the body. The decision to bring the body to her home proved problematic due to the strong odor, leading her to change the location and leave it in the forest.
A Broken Friendship and an Inevitable Conviction
Although Mitchell’s mother, Hilary, was initially a suspect, no charges were filed against her. The case highlighted how friendship turned into enmity due to greed, and how a broken promise led to a heinous murder and a prison sentence for Mitchell.
Jemma Mitchell’s case is a shocking example of how obsession and greed can lead to committing atrocious acts, demonstrating how passion can turn lethal. The investigation and trial were closely followed by the public, leaving a lingering doubt about the osteopath’s mother and her knowledge of the events.