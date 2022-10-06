Free Crocs are up for grabs this week to celebrate ‘Croctober’

Find out how to win a free pair of Crocs.

Crocs is celebrating their 20th anniversary.

How can you participate?

To celebrate Crocs’ 20th anniversary, the shoe brand is giving away thousands of pairs of the foam clogs. Tens of thousands of pairs of Crocs shoes will be given away as part of the celebration in the “Free Pair For All” giveaway, the company said in a press release. The daily giveaways will last until Friday, October 7.

Later this month, Crocs Club members will have their first chance to get a new limited edition Croc Day Clog. To participate, you must join the Crocs Club (it’s free,)and opt in to receive emails. Members can purchase the yet-to-be-revealed shoe on October 20.

Limited edition Croc Day Clog

The general public will have access to the Croc Day Clogs on October 21. Croc Day is October 23. Also later in October, Crocs plans an online event on the Roblox and Zepeto virtual world platforms. The company plans to release more information about it in the coming days.

“Croctober is one of our favorite times of the year – a time to recognize our fans, many of whom have been unconditional supporters from the start and who live at the heart of our brand,” said Heidi Cooley, Crocs chief marketing officer.