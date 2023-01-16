MundoNOW has exclusive interview with Frederik Oldenburg.

He talked about the final of Exatlón United States.

He was asked about Carmen Villalobos. The latest, incredible season of Exatlón United States comes to an end on Monday, January 16 on Telemundo. Frederik Oldenburg, the show’s host, sat down to talk about the adversities they faced this season as well as the finale. The sports presenter discussed what it was like to deal with the consequences of Hurricane Fiona and romance on the show. And we didn’t miss the opportunity to ask him about actress Carmen Villalobos. How Hurricane Fiona affected Exatlón United States One of the words Frederik used to define the season was ‘frustrating’, since Hurricane Fiona hit just as the season was beginning. “It destroyed everything… that is, at some point, I’m honest, I thought there was no possibility of making the season,” explained the presenter. However, he declared that it is not his philosophy of life to give up, saying that he thought of staying and helping with the cleanup. He explained that it was “nice” to see how everyone helped. “A nail, a nut, a hammer, lifting, everything,” he explained how even the smallest contributions helped.

Frederik Oldenburg on the finalists of Exatlón United States Frederik gave his opinion on the All-Star finalists for this season. He talked about Chuy Almada, a participant from the first season, who returned in the fourth season and in this last season showed how he had improved. Just as he also mentioned the different athletic level of Caterine Ibargüen, a gold medal winner, and the privilege it was to have her in the program. He also gave his opinion on the rest of the finalists and described Denisse Novoa as a panther looking for revenge, Jeyvier Cintrón as defending champion of his title. Meanwhile he said Jonny Magallón was humble. On the other hand, he said that Yamilet Peña is focused, Yoridan Martínez is a silent and calculating competitor, and Viviana Michel is an incredible human being who was able to overcome a pulmonary thrombosis that almost took her life.

Romance on the show Oldenburg took this opportunity to talk about the romance on the show. Kelvin Rentería and Alondra González were both eliminated from the competition, however they didn’t leave empty-handed since the couple found love. The public speculated their romance was fake but Oldenburg gave his take. “They kept it a secret, very well hidden,” he spoke of how the romance took him by surprise in the elimination. “It’s incredible how two people can have chemistry in a moment and the most beautiful thing is that it was here,” he explained, since it seemed amazing to him how the romance happened despite the fact that Rentería had been linked to Manelyk on La Casa de los Famosos.

Frederik Oldenburg and his romance with Carmen Villalobos After Frederik Oldenburg and Carmen Villalobos were seen together in a nightclub, kissing, speculation about a romance between them began. So we didn’t miss the chance to ask the sports presenter about the Colombian actress. When asked if he had a relationship with Carmen Villalobos, he replied “No, look, I’m not going to talk about that topic.” While a big smile lit up his face, he added, “I promise I’ll talk about it some time, but no, not right now.”