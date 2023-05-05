Francisco Oropesa’s wife was accused of a felony.

Divamara Lamar Nava stated in court that she is Mexican.

She could now face deportation.

Dressed in a white uniform with pink stripes, orange shoes and handcuffed with a chain at her waist, Divimara Lamar Nava, wife of the alleged perpetrator of the massacre in Texas, appeared before a judge.

During the hearing, which lasted less than 15 minutes, the judge informed Francisco Oropesa’s wife that she was charged with a felony: hindering the arrest or prosecution of a known criminal.

Divamara is between a rock and a hard place with her immigration status

The crime is a third-degree felony that could carry a penalty of “two to ten years in prison and up to a $10,000 bail,” the judge said.

Later, the news that the Judge gave Lamar Nava would surprise her, since it put her between a rock and a hard place with her immigration status.