Texas shooter Francisco Oropeza’s family asks for help.

A relative posted a TikTok video for his mother, son and pets.

He points out they are also victims.

After Francisco Oropeza massacred aHonduran family in San Jacinto County, Texas, one of his relatives has asked or help for his mother, his son and his pets, pointing out that they are also victims.

A TikTok video has been circulating in which a relative of Francisco Oropeza asks people to support his mother. He points out that people who were killed were not the only victims in this situation.

Relative of Francisco Oropeza asks for help for his mother, his son and his animals

A video began to circulate on TikTok where a member of Francisco Oropeza’s family makes a request. It turns out that, despite Oropeza’s horrible crimes, they are asking for support for his mother, his son and his pets.

The text accompanying the video says: «Help us please (please), support Francisco’s child and his animals, they are also victims.»