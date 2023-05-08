Domingo Castilla Costillo allegedly helped Francisco Oropeza escape.

Castilla Costillo had an arsenal in his house.

Police seized an AR-15 rifle and pistols from his home.

Allegedly Francisco Oropeza’s accomplice Domingo Castilla Costillo helped him escape. He now faces federal charges for illegal possession of firearms. Castilla Costillo is undocumented in the United States and an AR-15 rifle as well as other weapons were seized from his home. It is not yet known how he got the weapons.

In addition, Domingo Castilla Costillo faces another federal charge of tampering with public documents because he used a false Social Security number to get a Texas driver’s license. These are all serious federal charges. In addition, he is accused of helping the perpetrator of the brutal massacre escape.

Domingo Castilla allegedly helped Francisco Oropeza escape

The United States Department of Justice paid a visit to Domingo Castilla Costillo in a San Jacinto County prison to inform him of his new federal crimes. They also charged him with possession of marijuana. Paradoxically, the marijuana is the least of his legal problems.

Todd Dillon, San Jacinto County District Attorney revealed that Domingo Castilla Castillo faces charges of drug possession and assisting accused murderer Francisco Oropeza escape after killing five Hondurans in Cleveland, Texas.