Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Today » Francisco Oropeza’s accomplice Domingo Castilla had an arsenal (PHOTOS)

Francisco Oropeza’s accomplice Domingo Castilla had an arsenal (PHOTOS)

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
Domingo Castilla Costillo, cómplice de Francisco Oropeza durante su fuga, enfrenta ahora cargos federales por posesión ilegal de armas de fuego.
  • Domingo Castilla Costillo allegedly helped Francisco Oropeza escape.
  • Castilla Costillo had an arsenal in his house.
  • Police seized an AR-15 rifle and pistols from his home.

Allegedly Francisco Oropeza’s accomplice Domingo Castilla Costillo helped him escape. He now faces federal charges for illegal possession of firearms. Castilla Costillo is undocumented in the United States and an AR-15 rifle as well as other weapons were seized from his home. It is not yet known how he got the weapons.

In addition, Domingo Castilla Costillo faces another federal charge of tampering with public documents because he used a false Social Security number to get a Texas driver’s license. These are all serious federal charges. In addition, he is accused of helping the perpetrator of the brutal massacre escape.

Domingo Castilla allegedly helped Francisco Oropeza escape

Domingo Castilla Costillo was informed on Friday, May 5, 2023 that he is now facing federal charges for illegal possession of weapons as an undocumented immigrant in the United States. He is also accused of being Francisco Oropeza’s accomplice in his escape after the massacre. (PHOTO: San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office)

The United States Department of Justice paid a visit to Domingo Castilla Costillo in a San Jacinto County prison to inform him of his new federal crimes. They also charged him with possession of marijuana. Paradoxically, the marijuana is the least of his legal problems.

Todd Dillon, San Jacinto County District Attorney revealed that Domingo Castilla Castillo faces charges of drug possession and assisting accused murderer Francisco Oropeza escape after killing five Hondurans in Cleveland, Texas.

Oropeza was on the run for four days

Agents from different organizations joined forces for several days to find Francisco Oropeza and the people who helped him escape after the massacre. (PHOTO: Federal Bureau of Investigation)

The arrest warrant against Domingo Castilla Costillo, consulted by MundoNow, details that he gave Francisco Oropeza a ride in his car at dawn on Saturday, April 29, 2023 after the brutal massacre. The relationship between Oropeza and Castilla Castillo is not known.

Divimara Nava, Francisco Oropeza’s wife, coordinated her husband’s escape route with Domingo Castilla Costillo. Nava and Castilla Costillo provided the fugitive with food and clothing at around 1:30 a.m. Then she instructed him to move Oropeza around for four days.

Where did Domingo Castilla get the weapons?

PHOTO: Federal Bureau of Investigation.

While federal and state authorities searched for Francisco Oropeza, even in garbage containers, his wife Divimara Nava gave logistical support to Domingo Castilla Costillo in the hope that her husband would make it to Mexico.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) confiscated weapons from Domingo Castilla Costillo and are analyzing them to find out if he has been involved in other crimes.

What is his relationship to Oropeza?

Sunday Castile
PHOTO: Taken from Twitter.

Officers from different agencies captured Domingo Castilla Costillo at his home in the Trail’s End subdivision, in Cleveland, on Tuesday, May 2, after the investigation into the brutal massacre revealed his involvement in Francisco Oropeza’s escape from the crime scene.

The great mystery authorities from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Texas Department of Public Safety (TxDPS) and the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office (SJCSO) must solve is why Domingo Castilla Costillo was so loyal to Francisco Oropeza.

Etiquetas: ,
Today
Crime
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT
Related Stories
Domingo Castilla Costillo, cómplice de Francisco Oropeza durante su fuga, enfrenta ahora cargos federales por posesión ilegal de armas de fuego.

Francisco Oropeza’s accomplice Domingo Castilla had an arsenal (PHOTOS)
Apuñalados Universidad Iowa

Tragedy at a high school: 7 killed in a shooting in Pakistan
Crónica Policía hispano bebé

Chronicle: Police arrest man for death of 9-month-old he was babysitting

Wife of Texas massacre suspect Francisco Oropesa is arrested

Will Francisco Oropesa get the death penalty for the Texas massacre?