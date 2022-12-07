Francisca does the unthinkable on live tv.

She made a powerful decision on Despierta América.

She couldn’t hold back her tears. Francisca makes a difficult decision. Francisca is a television host who is beloved by her audience and, after six years as a part of the Despierta América family, the Dominican host has made it clear that she is very grateful for all the love she has received. The co-host of Karla Martínez, Alan Tacher and Raúl González made an important announcement on the morning of December 5. Francisca says its one of the most important decisions she has ever made. Francisca makes a difficult decision People en Español announced that Francisca had prepared a surprise and a very important announcement for all her beloved viewers. She dared to do what no one has ever done on television and she announced it herself. “I understand that it is a very difficult decision, nobody has done it on television, but it is for my own mental health. It will be a day of liberation for me and on Monday they will understand.” In addition, Francisca dared to say that this involves her mental health. Filed Under: Francisca makes difficult decision

She makes peace with her inner child: “I grew up feeling ugly” Francisca revealed very intimate details of her life, from her childhood to today. “I have lived on Despierta América for seven years. Seven years ago you gave me the opportunity to change my life forever by becoming queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina. I have presented all the best moments of my life here and today I owe you a confession and I owe a confession to myself,” she said on the live program. The mystery was revealed hours later. After saying that she would dare to do the unthinkable, she did it. “One of my biggest fears and complexes has been my hair. I grew up feeling ugly, that’s the truth. Today, what I really want is to make peace with my inner child. To give that girl a gift and tell her that she is beautiful in all her forms and that God sent her into this world perfect,” she said before doing what many thought impossible. Filed Under: Francisca makes difficult decision

Francisca talks about painful times in her life Those who are true fans of Francisca know that the Dominican host has said on more than one occasion has been very insecure about her looks. “You know me from Nuestra Belleza Latina, you know my circumstances, you know how I grew up. Among the many and many things that I have had to battle and that I have had to change in my life, one of my biggest fears and complexes has been my hair,” she said. “I grew up feeling ugly, that is the truth. I felt ugly for many reasons and I felt that I had to do so many things to fit into anything that would bring me closer to those stereotypes of beauty that could allow me to feel pretty even for a while,” said Francisca. Filed Under: Francisca makes difficult decision

What Francisca did… “At the age of 11 I asked my mother to give me hair straightening for my birthday. I told her I needed to straighten my hair,” the Dominican said, adding that everything began to change when Genaro was born: “After Gennaro was born, I realize that beauty goes beyond so many things and today I want to make peace with that girl. I want to tell her that she is beautiful, that she is perfect and I want to make peace with her, peace with my hair.” Later, Jomari Goyso, a faithful friend of the hostess, came and cut her hair live. While doing so, he reflected with her: “I know that all the girls who look at each other and at you today are finally going to understand that they have don’t have to straighten their hair to get to where you are. They don’t have to change anything about themselves.” Now, Francisca has short, natural hair and she is proud of it. Good for her! (SEE THE VIDEO HERE) Filed Under: Francisca Makes a Difficult Decision