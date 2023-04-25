Fox News fires its most popular host, Tucker Carlson

Fox News fires Tucker Carlson.

He was their most popular primetime host.

He had been under fire for a variety of legal and workplace issues.

On Monday, April 24, Fox News made a shocking decision. They unceremoniously fired one of the network’s most popular and controversial hosts, Tucker Carlson. The dismissal comes amid a slew of lawsuits and questions about his involvement in the January 6 riots.

The network has not given an official explanation for why the host was let go and Tucker Carlson has not made any public remarks since the news broke.

Fox News fired primetime host Tucker Carlson on Monday, whose stew of complaints and political theories about Russia and the insurrection on January 6th had grown to define the network in recent years, making it an influential force in the Republican Party.

Fox said the network and Carlson had “agreed to part ways” but offered no explanation for the surprising move, saying the last broadcast of Tucker Carlson Tonight aired last Friday. Carlson ended the show by saying, “We’ll be back on Monday.”