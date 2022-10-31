Four direct payments of up to $1,050 to be sent IN NOVEMBER

Officials continue to send direct payments in the US.

MORE MONEY IN IS ON ITS WAY! Officials in the United States continue to distribute money to the residents of many states. Now there are four direct payments of up to $1,050 that will be sent in November.

Whether through tax refunds or relief checks, several US states will begin, or continue to, distribute direct payments in November that could come through direct deposit to via paper checks. Will you receive money before Thanksgiving Day?

The first of these checks will be distributed in California where Governor Gavin Newsom approved tax rebates between $200 and $1,050 for approximately 23 million people. The first batch went out between October 7th and 25th, they started sending a second batch on October 28th and will continue until November 14th. In fact, they will mail debit cards to a third group of recipients between October 25 and December 10.

Whether you are eligible or the amount of money you receive will depend on your income, filing status, and the size of your household. To determine if you qualify and how much you could receive, use the TAX REFUND ESTIMATOR on the program’s website.