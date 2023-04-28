Four people have died after a bacterial outbreak.

Dozens were affected at a Seattle hospital.

Klebsiella cases at the hospital had been increasing since October 2022.

Authorities report four deaths from a bacterial outbreak in a Seattle hospital. All four were infected with Klebsiella pneumoniae, a bacteria frequently found in healthcare settings.

This bacteria has also been reported to have developed resistance to some antibiotics. In addition to the four deaths, there have been 31 confirmed infections.

According to USA Today, these patients had been hospitalized in various departments of the Virginia Mason Medical Center. This included medical beds, ICUs and a hospital operating room, according to a statement.