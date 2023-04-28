Four dead in bacterial outbreak at Seattle hospital
This bacteria has also been reported to have developed resistance to some antibiotics. In addition to the four deaths, there have been 31 confirmed infections.
According to USA Today, these patients had been hospitalized in various departments of the Virginia Mason Medical Center. This included medical beds, ICUs and a hospital operating room, according to a statement.
The hospital notes that the four patients who lost their lives already had complex diagnoses at the time of their admission to the medical center. At the moment it is not clear how the Klebsiella bacteria contributed to their deaths.
It was also reported that medical personnel had detected an increase in cases involving the Klebsiella pneumoniae bacteria at the hospital since October 2022. So far there have been 31 confirmed infections.
The last known Klebsiella case at the hospital was confirmed at the beginning of April. Klebsiella pneumoniae is a bacteria that is found naturally in our environment, it may even live in a healthy digestive system. Medical professionals pointed out that the infections occur among sick patients whose immune systems are compromised.
While they are receiving treatment for other conditions, the bacteria can attack. The majority of people who contract the bacteria don’t suffer from an infection.