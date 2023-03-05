At just 25 years old, Charles Leclerc is one of the best Formula 1 drivers.

In addition to his talent behind the wheel, the driver stands out for his good looks.

At just 25 years old, Lelclerc has positioned himself as one of the best Formula 1 drivers and during the 2022 season he surpassed Mexican Checo Pérez to reach second place, just below Max Verstappen, the world champion. Charles Leclerc is a driver for the Italian Ferrari team, however he debuted in 2018 with the Sauber team, which currently bears the name of Alfa Romeo. In 2019, Leclerc signed with Ferrari with whom he currently competes together with the Spanish driver Carlos Sainz. Leclerc is very active on social media, mainly sharing content from the Ferrari team. However, he reveals some of fun times too. Like when he posed seductively for the camera at sunset in his bathing suit.

He managed to take second place in the Formula 1 drivers' championship in the 2022 season, falling below Max Verstappen and above Checo Pérez. Leclerc hopes to be able to get the long-awaited title of world champion. On this occasion, the 25-year-old driver was preparing for a photo session for his current team, Ferrari.

Charles Leclerc also shares his work life In addition to sharing his holidays, Leclerc also lets us see a little about his time on the track. And it is not surprising to come across photos of the driver wearing his red jumpsuit before or after a race. On this occasion, we see Charles Leclerc wearing his Ferrari team uniform while adjusting the headset that will help him communicate with the team during the race. However, the driver’s handsome smile and clear eyes stand out.

Charles Leclerc enjoys extreme sports It is not surprising that Charles Leclerc enjoys extreme sports, after all he is a Formula 1 racer. In addition to racing cars at high speed, he enjoys hiking in the snow and climbing mountains. On this occasion, with a beautiful background of mountains and the sea, the Formula 1 driver was seen wearing only gray shorts with sports socks and white tennis shoes, while walking on the edge of what could be a cliff. He makes it clear to his followers that speed isn’t the only risk he likes to take.

Charles Leclerc shares videos of his day as a driver In this video , the Formula 1 driver shared a bit of his day as a driver with his followers. He can be seen jumping the rope and watching some of his fans of him. What really gets our attention is when he immerses himself in an ice bath. At the beginning of the video we can see Charles submerging himself in the bath to enjoy the water a bit. Later, he dries himself off.