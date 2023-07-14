Former WWE wrestler Mike ‘Mantaur’ Halac dies at 55

WWE wrestler Mike ‘Mantaur’ Halac dies at 55.

Mike Halac dies: The professional wrestling world is in mourning over the death of Mike ‘Mantaur’ Halac. His daughter announced the sad news in an emotional Facebook post.

The wrestler was born in 1968 and grew up in Omaha, Nebraska. WWE fans were shocked by his untimely passing.

Mike Halac’s daughter confirmed on Facebook that her father was found dead. It appears that he passed away in his sleep. According to the Daily Mail the statement was issued in a Facebook post.

«He went peacefully in his sleep. He’s no longer in pain,» wrote the daughter of the former WWE wrestler. “This really hit home to lose my father, he will forever be in my heart and many others. I love you dad. Make the skies beautiful for me,» she continued.