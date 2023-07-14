Former WWE wrestler Mike ‘Mantaur’ Halac dies at 55
Mike Halac dies: The professional wrestling world is in mourning over the death of Mike ‘Mantaur’ Halac. His daughter announced the sad news in an emotional Facebook post.
The wrestler was born in 1968 and grew up in Omaha, Nebraska. WWE fans were shocked by his untimely passing.
Mike Halac’s daughter confirmed on Facebook that her father was found dead. It appears that he passed away in his sleep. According to the Daily Mail the statement was issued in a Facebook post.
«He went peacefully in his sleep. He’s no longer in pain,» wrote the daughter of the former WWE wrestler. “This really hit home to lose my father, he will forever be in my heart and many others. I love you dad. Make the skies beautiful for me,» she continued.
So far there are few details about Mike Halac’s death
Mike ‘Mantaur’ Halac’s cause of death has not been reveled, however several colleagues and fans have spoken about the unexpected loss. Eric Simms of ESS Promotions posted on Facebook, “I am sad to report that Mike Halac who played the character Mantaur has passed away.»
The Daily Mail also revealed that Mike was a member of the WWE for several years, signing a contract in the 90s.
Mantaur’s history as a wrestler
PRWrestling‘ further elaborated on Mike Halac’s WWE career, revealing that he was the USWA Heavyweight Champion, outright defeating wrestler Jerry Lawler for the belt on March 15, 1997.
After having been part of ‘The Truth Commission’, in 1994 he signed with WWE. Later he decided to adopt the nickname ‘Mantaur’, saying he was half man and half bull.
People say goodbye to Halac on social media
Wrestling fans took to social media to mourn Mike Halac’s death and remember his wrestling days.
«Saddened to learn of the passing of Mike Halac aka Mantaur. I was lucky to have met him a few years ago at #Wrestlefest3 in Albany, NY.» «Very sad to hear about the passing of» Mantaur «Mike Halac. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.» «All our condolences to his family.»