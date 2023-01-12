Former Texas police officer is executed for hiring hitmen to kill his wife

Ex-cop Robert Fratta was executed in Texas.

He had his wife killed during a bitter divorce battle.

He died by lethal injection.

Ex-police officer Robert Fratta is executed in Texas, for hiring two men to kill his wife while they were in the midst of a contentious divorce. He died by lethal injection but the most surprising thing was what he said. His crime shocked the public when it occurred 30 years ago, according to the Daily Mail.

After years of investigation, the terrifying truth was revealed and it was concluded that, in the midst of a dispute over the custody of their children, the former officer paid two men to kill his wife.

ROBERT FRATTA’S LAST MOMENTS

Fratta, 65 years old when he died, spent 27 years on death row, after a series of appeals by his defense team that went all the way up to the Supreme Court.

On the day of his execution, the former officer arrived at the scene and received a lethal injection in front of the warden and some witnesses, a terrifying concept for anyone. What he said when he was being prepared for his death was even more shocking.