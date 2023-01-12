Former Texas police officer is executed for hiring hitmen to kill his wife
Ex-police officer Robert Fratta is executed in Texas, for hiring two men to kill his wife while they were in the midst of a contentious divorce. He died by lethal injection but the most surprising thing was what he said. His crime shocked the public when it occurred 30 years ago, according to the Daily Mail.
After years of investigation, the terrifying truth was revealed and it was concluded that, in the midst of a dispute over the custody of their children, the former officer paid two men to kill his wife.
ROBERT FRATTA’S LAST MOMENTS
Fratta, 65 years old when he died, spent 27 years on death row, after a series of appeals by his defense team that went all the way up to the Supreme Court.
On the day of his execution, the former officer arrived at the scene and received a lethal injection in front of the warden and some witnesses, a terrifying concept for anyone. What he said when he was being prepared for his death was even more shocking.
HOW DID FRATTA KILL HIS WIFE?
The heinous crime happened 30 years ago when Robert Fratta hired two people to carry out his evil plan. He had his 33-year-old wife Farah killed in 1994. Lee organized a plot and contacted Joseph Prystash, who hired the shooter, Howard Guidry, to ambush Farah.
WHAT WERE HIS LAST WORDS?
When the time came, the warden asked Fratta if he had anything to say, but he simply replied: “No.” Meanwhile, his spiritual advisor, Barry Brown, prayed for him before the execution. Brown held Fratta’s right hand as he prayed for, “the hearts that have broken…for the people who suffered and those who will suffer in the days to come.” He asked God to “be merciful to Bobby”.
HE CRITICIZED THE SYSTEM
Fratta spoke about the death penalty before his execution, calling the process “torture”. “I never gave any thought to the death penalty, even though I was a police officer, and now that I’m going through it, I can understand how it’s so ridiculously tormenting for the inmates to be put through this,” he said.
