Álvaro Colom, former president of Guatemala, dies at 71

Álvaro Colom dies after suffering with health problems.

The former president of Guatemala was 71 years old.

The former president of Guatemala Álvaro Colom, who governed between 2008 and 2012, died on Monday night after suffering with health problems, according to deputies of the party that brought him to power. He was 71 years old. During his tenure, Colom supported the fight against corruption by a United Nations commission that later investigated him and landed him in prison.

“I deeply regret the death of former President Colom, a man of deep democratic convictions and great social sensitivity. My condolences to his family and friends,” said congressman Orlando Blanco, who was a member of his National Unity of Hope party. Colom was an engineer, businessman and politician who came to power for a social democratic party, The Associated Press reported.

Rest in peace, Alvaro Colom

During his presidency, Álvaro Colom supported the work of the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG), an organization of the United Nations (UN) that fought for 12 years, from 2007 to 2019, against the crime structures and the clandestine security apparatuses embedded in the state.

The CICIG and the prosecutor’s office also prosecuted and arrested Colom for fraud and embezzlement for an alleged stealing some $34.5 million from a public transportation system. He spent several months in prison. The former president denied the charges. The case is still under appeal and has not been tried.