How bad is Tommy Mottola and Thalía’s marriage?

A former employee reveals details of their personal life.

Are they on the verge of divorce?

A few days ago it was rumored that Thalía and Tommy Mottola were on the verge of divorce due to an alleged infidelity on the part of the music industry magnate. Now, a former employee has revealed surprising personal information about the couple.

Even Mottola’s supposed mistress broke her silence and revealed some things about her relationship with the businessman. A former employee of theirs is telling their most intimate secrets

Mottola’s alleged mistress speaks!

Peruvian model Leslie Shaw, spoke out about the rumors that she’s Tommy Mottola’s mistress. In the midst of all the controversy she took the time to defend herself.

In an interview with Magaly TV program, the singer spoke about the subject. “”Never, never in my life have I met him, I have never seen him, and I have gone to various events for the label, I have met Emilio Estefan, Juanes, a lot of people, but never him in my life,” she explained.