Thalía and Tommy Mottola’s former employee reveals that “they no longer sleep together”
How bad is Tommy Mottola and Thalía's marriage? A former employee reveals details of their personal life. Are they on the verge of divorce?
A few days ago it was rumored that Thalía and Tommy Mottola were on the verge of divorce due to an alleged infidelity on the part of the music industry magnate. Now, a former employee has revealed surprising personal information about the couple.
Even Mottola’s supposed mistress broke her silence and revealed some things about her relationship with the businessman. A former employee of theirs is telling their most intimate secrets
Mottola’s alleged mistress speaks!
Peruvian model Leslie Shaw, spoke out about the rumors that she’s Tommy Mottola’s mistress. In the midst of all the controversy she took the time to defend herself.
In an interview with Magaly TV program, the singer spoke about the subject. “”Never, never in my life have I met him, I have never seen him, and I have gone to various events for the label, I have met Emilio Estefan, Juanes, a lot of people, but never him in my life,” she explained.
Thalía and Tommy Mottola don’t sleep together?
A domestic employee has come out to say the couple hasn’t shared a bed for 22 years. Without a doubt, this gives people something to talk about because it is unusual for a married couple not to share a bed.
This employee of Thalía and Tommy Mottola shared a series of photos that show where the singer’s bedroom is located and there’s no room for Mottola.
Thalía and Tommy Mottola talk about their marriage
Chisme No Like shared the woman’s story. She says she didn’t sign a confidentiality agreement with the couple, so she felt free to talk Thalía and Tommy Mottola’s marriage.
“That Thalía and Tommy Mottola never slept together. This is known in the inner circle. Lili Estefan knows this,” Argentine journalist Javier Ceriani said as he reported the news with his characteristic humor.
Thalía sleeps with the children
“Thalía sleeps alone with her children. She doesn’t sleep with her husband, she never has. She was always alone,” Ceriani added. While the images featured on the show were exclusive, they look just like stock photos and one even appears to have Tommy Mottola Photoshopped on it.
To date, Thalía and Tommy Mottola have not addressed the rumors. Although the two were seen recently, they avoided reporters. SEE VIDEO OF THE EMPLOYEE HERE.