Former Austrian footballer Volkan Kahraman killed in a murder-suicide
The world of football is in mourning after the death of a former Austrian footballer who played on various international teams. Volkan Kahraman was shot to death in a murder-suicide.
The Austrian athlete sadly lost his life after being shot on the streets of Vienna by a former friend. The former soccer player was shot in the head after an argument outside a bar.
According to authorities at the crime scene, the incident occurred after an argument with a former business associate. The man shot Kahraman and turned the gun on himself.
Authorities received an emergency call about a shooting in the middle of the street. After arriving at the scene of the crime, the police questioned witnesses and confirmed the argument started inside the restaurant. After killing Volkan and another person who was nearby, the shooter turned the gun on himself.
The 43-year-old former midfielder went international three times and played for the Dutch clubs Feyenoord and Excelsior. Similarly, he helped his hometown club Austria Vienna win a league and cup double. He also played for other clubs in Austria, Turkey and Greece, according to The Sun.
After his football career, Kahraman went into local politics and became a youth coach. According to AS, the Vienna authorities have opened an investigation into the athlete’s murder.
His outstanding career
During his football career, Kahraman was a renowned midfielder who shone in the 1990s. He began to show his talent at 16. He gained recognition when he played for Feyenoord and then changed to Excelsior.
It should be remembered that the midfielder was also lucky enough to defend the colors of his country up to three times, and in 2010 he announced his retirement from football.