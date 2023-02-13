Former Austrian footballer murdered.

Volkan Kahraman was shot dead in the middle of the street at the age of 43.

“All resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.”

The world of football is in mourning after the death of a former Austrian footballer who played on various international teams. Volkan Kahraman was shot to death in a murder-suicide.

The Austrian athlete sadly lost his life after being shot on the streets of Vienna by a former friend. The former soccer player was shot in the head after an argument outside a bar.

Soccer player Volkan Kahraman murdered

According to authorities at the crime scene, the incident occurred after an argument with a former business associate. The man shot Kahraman and turned the gun on himself.

Authorities received an emergency call about a shooting in the middle of the street. After arriving at the scene of the crime, the police questioned witnesses and confirmed the argument started inside the restaurant. After killing Volkan and another person who was nearby, the shooter turned the gun on himself.