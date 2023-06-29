Should you change your diet while nursing?

Here are five foods you should eat while breastfeeding.

New moms need more energy! What should you eat while breastfeeding? Nursing expends a lot of calories so nutritionists recommend consuming between 330 and 400 additional kilocalories in order to stay healthy during this time. It’s ideal for new moms to eat a diet that’s rich in protein, iron, calcium, iodine and vitamins so you and your newborn get all the necessary nutrients. You should eat these five foods while breastfeeding. 5. Foods you should eat while breastfeeding: Whole grains Brown rice, oats, rye, barley, quinoa, and whole corn are just some of the options that are recommended to be included in a nursing mother’s diet. This is because whole grains are rich in essential nutrients like B vitamins, magnesium, and fiber. They are an excellent source of complex carbohydrates that are gradually broken down in the body, helping to maintain higher energy levels, while promoting better digestion and preventing constipation, not only for mom, but also for baby.

4. Salmon Salmon is one of the foods you should eat while breastfeeding to get the proper amount of essential omega-3 fatty acids which promote the healthy development of the baby’s central nervous system. Some studies suggest that the consumption of these fatty acids plays a crucial role in the visual and cognitive development of the newborn. Salmon is good for the cardiovascular health of both mother and baby, thanks to the fact that fatty acids help reduce cholesterol and triglyceride levels, which, among other things, reduces the risk of forming blood clots.

3. Eat eggs while breastfeeding Why should you consume eggs while breastfeeding? One reason is the high-quality protein content, necessary to produce breast milk and contribute to physical recovery after childbirth. The nutrients in the egg also help the baby to grow and develop. This food is a rich source of choline, a crucial nutrient for brain development and cognitive function, as well as for the development of the baby’s central nervous system. Among the most important nutrients in eggs are vitamin B12, riboflavin, selenium, and vitamin D.

2. Foods you should eat while breastfeeding: Legumes Consuming legumes such as chickpeas, peas, beans, soybeans, and lentils can make the difference between optimal and poor digestion. This is because legumes are usually high in fiber, which helps improve digestion and prevent stomach problems, such as constipation. Another reason to eat more legumes while nursing is because they have a low glycemic index that keeps blood sugar levels stable and regulates appetite and energy.

1. Yogurt One of the reasons to consume yogurt during breastfeeding is because it is rich in calcium. This mineral is beneficial for bone development and for the maintenance of bone health. It also helps to moms maintain a sufficient supply of breast milk. Yogurt provides nutrients that are excellent for regulating the digestive system, thanks to the fact that some of them contain probiotic bacteria such as lactobacillus and bifidobacterium, as well as phosphorus, zinc and vitamin B.