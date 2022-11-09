Florida issues a state of emergency for Tropical Storm Nicole and warns about the closure of attractions

Florida authorities issue state of emergency.

The National Hurricane Center provided more details.

Tropical Storm Nicole is on the way.

Florida is bracing for the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a state of emergency and warned about the closure of popular attractions. Here are all the details.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning for the east coast of Florida. Areas from Brevard-Volusia south to Hallandale Beach will possibly experience the worst of the storm.

Florida issues state of emergency for Tropical Storm Nicole

Tropical Storm Nicole formed on Monday morning in the Atlantic Ocean and its trajectory is expected to take it to the state of Florida on Wednesday night as a hurricane. Authorities encourage the public to be on alert.

According to Pirates & Princesses, Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 34 of Florida’s 67 counties, including Orange, Seminole, Oscoloa and Lake, so that communities can prepare and obtain the necessary resources to overcome this storm.