Florida issues a state of emergency for Tropical Storm Nicole and warns about the closure of attractions
Florida is bracing for the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a state of emergency and warned about the closure of popular attractions. Here are all the details.
According to the Orlando Sentinel, the National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning for the east coast of Florida. Areas from Brevard-Volusia south to Hallandale Beach will possibly experience the worst of the storm.
Tropical Storm Nicole formed on Monday morning in the Atlantic Ocean and its trajectory is expected to take it to the state of Florida on Wednesday night as a hurricane. Authorities encourage the public to be on alert.
According to Pirates & Princesses, Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 34 of Florida’s 67 counties, including Orange, Seminole, Oscoloa and Lake, so that communities can prepare and obtain the necessary resources to overcome this storm.
“This storm will get much stronger”
“While this storm will get much stronger, I urge all Floridians to be prepared and listen to the announcements from local emergency management officials,” DeSantis said. “We will continue to monitor the track and strength of this storm as it moves toward Florida.”
Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to become a Category 1 hurricane when it reaches the Florida coast late Wednesday or early Thursday. So it is necessary to be alert.
Popular attractions will close
After Hurricane Ian forced Disney World and Universal Orlando theme parks to be temporarily closed just over a month ago, Tropical Storm Nicole now may affect popular Orlando attractions.
Despite the storm, Orlando theme parks are still selling tickets for the rest of this week and Universal’s annual holiday celebration begins on Saturday, November 12 and continues through January 1, 2023, according to Pirates & Princesses.
Floridians are reminded to prepare for Nicole
According to El Nuevo Heraldo, Floridians are reminded to prepare for increased risk of coastal flooding, high winds, rain, rip currents and beach erosion. Wind gusts can be expected as early as Tuesday along Florida’s east coast.
The center of Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas on Tuesday where it will move over or near the archipelago and then approach the east coast of Florida on Wednesday night, the NHC reported, according to El Nuevo Heraldo.