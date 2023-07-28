McDonald’s will have to pay $800k to family of 4-year-old Olivia Carabello.

The little girl was burned when hot chicken McNuggets fell in her lap.

The incident took place in August 2019. MundoNow presents Óyenos Audio’s podcast Ángeles en tu Mundo, a show that will awaken your connection to the angelic kingdom. Host Geovana Aispuro, an experienced angelologist with these energies of light, will guide you to heal your emotional blocks through deep meditations that will immerse you in the heavenly world. LISTEN TO ÁNGELES EN TU MUNDO BY CLICKING ON THE PHOTO

Jury awards Olivia Carabello’s family $800k in McDonald’s lawsuit The world famous fast food chain McDonald’s has been involved in a legal battle with 4-year-old Olivia Carabello’s family for several years. On July 19 a jury found the restaurant liable for her injuries. The little girl suffered burns after a McNugget fell on her leg and her parents filed a lawsuit against McDonald’s for damages. Finally a jury has concluded that the company must pay.

What happened? According to the girl’s parents, Philana Holmes and Humberto Caraballo Estevez, little Olivia Caraballo suffered second-degree burns after a chicken McNugget fell onto her thigh. They said their daughter was «disfigured and traumatized by the burn.» The incident took place in August 2019 at a franchise in Tamarac, South Florida, where they have ordered a Happy Meal.

McDonald’s must pay Olivia Carabello’s family Despite the fact that the incident took place in August 2019, it was only Wednesday, July 19, that a decision was finally reached in the lawsuit brought by Olivia Caraballo’s parents. Olivia’s parents initially asked for $15 million. However, the jury decided the restaurant should pay $800k for the little girl’s injuries.

The jury found McDonald’s was at fault After almost four years, a jury came to a verdict in the lawsuit filed by Olivia Caraballo’s family and they concluded that McDonald’s must pay. According to NBC6, the jury found that the McNuggets were too hot and there were no warnings on the packaging, therefore the company was at fault.