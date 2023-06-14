Texas DPS officers get a shocking surprise at a routine traffic stop (VIDEO)

Texas DPS officers made a shocking discovery during a routine traffic stop.

A Florida man was arrested for smuggling 2 illegal immigrants in the back of his SUV.

Texas authorities shared a video of the incident.

Florida man arrested for smuggling immigrants in Texas: A video posted by the Texas Department of Public Safety on YouTube shows what happened at a recent traffic stop in Kleberg County.

The authorities had no idea what they would find in the back of the vehicle. After they became suspicious they called in a K-9 unit to help search the SUV.

The TXDPS video begins with an explanation of how the events played out. «A TXDPS Trooper stopped a Dodge Durango on US-77 in Kleberg,» the video begins.

«During the traffic stop the Trooper requested the assistance of a US Border Patrol K9.» During the search, the officers discovered two illegal immigrants from El Salvador hiding under blankets.