Was Mhoni Vidente’s terrible prediction fulfilled?

Dozens have died in Rwanda after flooding.

It’s a catastrophe for the country.

Torrential rains in western and northern Rwanda caused severe flooding that has claimed 109 lives, a public television station reported on Wednesday. Weeks earlier Cuban psychic Mhoni Vidente had warned of this phenomenon in a YouTube video.

The death toll “continues to rise,” added the Rwanda Broadcasting Agency, according to the AP. “This could be the highest death toll from disasters in the country in recent times, according to available records in recent years,” said the government-backed New Times.