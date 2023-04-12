Spring flooding is expected to start this week.

Flooding is forecast for the US this week. According to AccuWeather, the temperature in certain regions of the country will be rising. Areas that were hit by heavy snowfall during the winter could be affected.

This warming that would begin to take effect in certain regions of the country could cause a thaw on areas that were affected by the heavy snowfalls over the winter. After this thawing, there could be flooding.

Spring flooding is expected to intensify in the northern plains and part of the upper Midwest over the next few weeks, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.