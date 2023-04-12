Flooding forecast for the nothern United States this week
Spring flooding is expected to start this week. They say who will be affected in the US. Regions affected by heavy snowfall may suffer from the heat.
Flooding is forecast for the US this week. According to AccuWeather, the temperature in certain regions of the country will be rising. Areas that were hit by heavy snowfall during the winter could be affected.
This warming that would begin to take effect in certain regions of the country could cause a thaw on areas that were affected by the heavy snowfalls over the winter. After this thawing, there could be flooding.
Over the next few days, temperature will begin to rise in the US. This could cause regions that were hard hit by snowfall over the winter to experience flooding.
Spring flooding is expected to intensify in the northern plains and part of the upper Midwest over the next few weeks, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
Experts say who could be affected
According to AccuWeather, a large part of the northern plains of the country is covered by snow, which will begin melting. The Dakotas, Minnesota, northern Wisconsin and Michigan have four to eight inches of potential water from melting snow.
The southern edges of the snowpack could be most at risk of flooding. Theis would include South Dakota, central Minnesota, northern Wisconsin, and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
Rains could add to the flooding
At the moment, heavy rain is not in the forecast. However, a storm system with rain could develope from the west in the middle of the week moving the northern plains and upper midwest by the end of the week.
According to AccuWeather, this storm system is unlikely to affect flooding. Affected areas are expected to get less than an inch of rain in the course of 12 to 36 hours of the storm.