Fletcher Cox’s girlfriend named Philadelphia Eagles’ hottest WAG

Fletcher Cox’s girlfriend reacts to being named the Philadelphia Eagles’ hottest WAG (PHOTOS)
The Super Bowl is coming up and the Philadelphia Eagles are preparing for the big night. Fletcher Cox's girlfriend has been named the team's hottest WAG.
Sports Lens portal has released the list of the hottest WAGs (Wives and Girlfriends) of the Philadelphia Eagles and Fletcher Cox’s girlfriend tops the list. Kaycee Marchietti has reacted to the honor.
Kaycee Marchietti, Fletcher Cox’s girlfriend, is not the only wife or girlfriend of an Eagles player to attract the outlet’s attention. They chose five women to honor.
Sports Lens released their list of the most beautiful women who stole the hearts of the Philadelphia Eagles players. However, one stood out from the rest. Kaycee Marchietti’s beauty is undeniable, which is why she tops the list.
Marchietti has been dating Cox since 2019, and she has been seen constantly supporting her partner. Marchietti is a social media influencer who not only supports her boyfriend but also supports various charities.
After the outlet published its list with Kaycee at the top of the Philadelphia Eagles hot WAGs, one of Marchietti’s friends shared the post on their Instagram stories. The influencer immediately reposted it in her stories and reacted to the honor.
“But the real honor is being surrounded by the beautiful group of ladies on and off the field,” Fletcher Cox’s girlfriend wrote on Instagram. The influencer was grateful for the honor, while she praised her peers.
Marchietti takes advantage of the field to show off her best outfits
The influencer regularly shares photos of the games she attends to support her boyfriend. The outfits she wears on the field always earn compliments from her followers who praise her style.
“You look fabulous.” “Every day more impressive than ever.” “Damn who’s your stylist!?!?!?!?!?!” “The way you break it.” These are some of the comments about her singular style.
Kaycee Marchietti supports her boyfriend on the way to the Super Bowl
She shared some photos from the night the Eagles made it to the Super Bowl. Marchietti also shared the video where she celebrated with her boyfriend. To see the video click HERE.
As in her other posts, her followers praised her style however, one comment in particular stands out among the others. “Now girl I need you to get a ring too” referring to the ring that players get when they win the Super Bowl and hoping it’s time for Cox to deliver a special one to his girlfriend.