The Super Bowl is coming up and the Philadelphia Eagles are preparing for the big night.

Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox’s girlfriend has been named the team’s hottest WAG.

Sports Lens portal has released the list of the hottest WAGs (Wives and Girlfriends) of the Philadelphia Eagles and Fletcher Cox’s girlfriend tops the list. Kaycee Marchietti has reacted to the honor.

Kaycee Marchietti, Fletcher Cox’s girlfriend, is not the only wife or girlfriend of an Eagles player to attract the outlet’s attention. They chose five women to honor.

Fletcher Cox’s girlfriend named Philadelphia Eagles’ hottest WAG

Sports Lens released their list of the most beautiful women who stole the hearts of the Philadelphia Eagles players. However, one stood out from the rest. Kaycee Marchietti’s beauty is undeniable, which is why she tops the list.

Marchietti has been dating Cox since 2019, and she has been seen constantly supporting her partner. Marchietti is a social media influencer who not only supports her boyfriend but also supports various charities.