Flesh-eating bacteria causes panic in the US

Flesh-eating bacteria sparks panic in the US.

The dangerous V ibrio vulnificus could increase due to global warming.

could increase due to global warming. A new study predicts what could happen in the country.

A new study that sparked panic among the scientific community predicts an accelerated increase in infections by the dreaded flesh-eating bacteria that could cause serious damage in the coming years. According to scientists, there is an increase in cases and the main cause may surprise you.

The bacteria Vibrio Vulnificus causes infections when a wound becomes contaminated, especially if the wound was exposed to brackish water or salt water, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported.

A recent study by scientists from the University of East Anglia (UEA) in the United Kingdom, which was published in the journal Nature, showed alarming figures. According to the data, infections from Vibrio Vulnificus, better known as the flesh-eating bacteria, may increase as the years go by.

The objective of this study is to make the health authorities and the public aware of the serious danger that is approaching in the coming years. According to the study, the bacteria has not stopped spreading since the 1980s and after 2018, a considerably dangerous increase was registered.