We’ve got five things that men fear in bed.

What do men fear when it comes to sex?

You may be surprised to learn what they are.

Things men fear in bed! We all have fears of things like insects, heights or needles. But one of the most common fears for men have to do with their performance in bed. Statistics say that 40% of men, even those who seem the most confident, experience their deepest fears in the bedroom.

What are they so afraid of? Dr. Muhammad A. Mirza, a men’s health specialist and founder of ErectileDoctor.com, sheds some light on this topic. Find out what five of the most common fears men have when it comes to sex.

Fear of not getting an erection

Nothing is more embarrassing for a man than not being able to get it up, as they say. Dr. Mirza says that erectile dysfunction can be related to previous fears. “I have seen many cases in which men are scared before the sexual encounter, just as much as in any other trauma,” says Mirza. “Take a deep breath, say, ‘I can do it’ and launch yourself with confidence.”

What men fear in bed: Premature ejaculation

Nobody likes to finish early, especially in the bedroom. Premature ejaculation is a problem that terrifies many men. Mirza suggests exercising the muscles involved in controlling a premature orgasm such as the abdominals, groin, arms, quadriceps, and calves.