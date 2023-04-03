5 of men’s biggest fears in the bedroom
We've got five things that men fear in bed. What do men fear when it comes to sex? You may be surprised to learn what they are.
Things men fear in bed! We all have fears of things like insects, heights or needles. But one of the most common fears for men have to do with their performance in bed. Statistics say that 40% of men, even those who seem the most confident, experience their deepest fears in the bedroom.
What are they so afraid of? Dr. Muhammad A. Mirza, a men’s health specialist and founder of ErectileDoctor.com, sheds some light on this topic. Find out what five of the most common fears men have when it comes to sex.
Fear of not getting an erection
Nothing is more embarrassing for a man than not being able to get it up, as they say. Dr. Mirza says that erectile dysfunction can be related to previous fears. “I have seen many cases in which men are scared before the sexual encounter, just as much as in any other trauma,” says Mirza. “Take a deep breath, say, ‘I can do it’ and launch yourself with confidence.”
What men fear in bed: Premature ejaculation
Nobody likes to finish early, especially in the bedroom. Premature ejaculation is a problem that terrifies many men. Mirza suggests exercising the muscles involved in controlling a premature orgasm such as the abdominals, groin, arms, quadriceps, and calves.
Failed contraception
No one wants to be worry about birth control during sex, yet many fear it will fail. Using condoms made of thicker material decreases the possibility that they will break. Using a backup contraceptive method is also an option.
S & M
It may seem exciting in movies like 50 Shades of Grey, but when it comes to real life many men just aren’t ready for handcuffs and whips. So, knowing that your partner loves them… can be a bit intimidating.