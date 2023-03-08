This are option to celebrate the best mother on her day

Remember that she is also a woman and your partner

Find out what are the best ways to make her smile Mother’s day is approaching and you may have asked what you want for mother’s day. Or you might be wondering what is it that you would truly enjoy on your special day. There are many options for gifts for mothers available in stores. But who says you have to leave your house to find fun gifts to put on your mother’s day wish list? Moreover, who says your partner has to go crazy browsing stores for gifts that you both can enjoy? Here are some sexy gift ideas to spice up your mother’s day and night. Sensual or erotic massage: A fun and very accessible way to increase your sexual arousal is to engage in a sensual or erotic massage. The goal of a sensual massage is to give and receive pleasure (it’s mother’s day, so you would be in the “receiving” end). Magic hands You don’t need to leave your house to receive a sensual massage. Moreover, the boundaries of therapeutic massage do not apply, so there is freedom to touch and expose the body as the giver and the receiver please. A sensual massage can help you build your arousal and achieve higher levels of sexual enjoyment. Sex games: Sex games are a fun way to add spark to your sex life. There are many games options online or available on sex stores. However, you don’t have to go out of your way to play a fun game. A steamy version of Truth or Dare between you and your partner and even borrowing the Twister game from your children can yield to very sexy results. You can also make up your own game with some creativity. Make sure to incorporate some sexy consequences for losing and winning.

Games on mother’s day “That Twister game can be very sexy! I borrow it from the kids and my husband and I lock each other in the bedroom to play it. It makes us laugh and usually we end up having hot sex after playing it for just a few minutes.” Mariana C., San Diego, CA Make time for sex: As parents, especially mothers, we tend to put our children’s needs first at all times. However, a balanced, happy mother will serve your children better. If you are married, putting your partner first (yes, you read that right!) will ensure that your relationship is stable, solid, strong, and able to withstand the challenges of raising a family.

Is important to invest time on sex Make time for sex, make sex dates with your partner, make sex and spending time with your partner a priority. If you are a single parent, make time to explore and pleasure yourself through masturbation or probably test the waters of dating again. “One of the best gifts my husband has given me is to send the kids to his parents’ house for the weekend to spend a weekend in bed. We rest, love, laugh, order take out, and have lots of sex! Usually, we are happier, more relaxed, and more bonded when we pick up the kids. It is a simple gift and don’t cost us a dime. But it is one of the gifts that both he and I enjoy the most.” Linda P., Denver, CO

Suprise! Try something new: Take your sex life to a new level. Ask your partner to surprise you with a new sex technique, take your partner to a spot in the house in which you have never had sex before, or try masturbating while taking a bath, if you haven’t done so before. The possibilities are endless. Just a little imagination can go a long way to improve your sex life and add some spark to a special day like mother’s day. Dine in: We already know that food can do wonders for your sex life . Moreover, chocolate, which most likely you will receive for mother’s day and other holidays, is not only a favorite among sweets lovers, it is also a sexual enhancer. But think outside the box: melt that chocolate and have your partner eat it off of an interesting place in your body (after cooling it down a little, of course). Or prompt your partner to eat that dessert off of your preferred body part. Just one bite can be the start of a steamy sex session. Gifts do not have to be store bought. Moreover, the gift of sex is at your disposal (or at the tips of your fingers, figuratively and literally). So use your imagination and ask for what you want on your special day. You may get it!