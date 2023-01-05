The first images of Pepe Aguilar’s granddaughter are leaked: Will she steal Ángela’s throne? (PHOTOS)
Photos of the newest Aguilar appear online. Will she be more beautiful than Ángela Aguilar? See what Emiliano's daughter looks like.
For a few months there have been rumors that the Mexican singer had become a grandfather for the first time and now the suspicions have been confirmed. The first images of Pepe Aguilar’s granddaughter have been leaked… will she steal Ángela’s throne?
According to TV Notas, indeed, Pepe Aguilar became a grandfather before the end of 2022. Well, his eldest son, Emiliano Aguilar and his partner, became the parents of a beautiful girl, although they have never officially introduced her to the media.
On Tuesday morning entertainment journalist Nelssie Carrillo published a couple of photos where you can see the newest member of the family. Both images are family photos apparently taken at a holiday gathering.
What could confirm that the little on is indeed an Aguilar is that her father appears in the photo. Emiliano Aguilar, who is 29 years old, is enjoying taking time out to enjoy being a father for the first time along with his wife Violeta, according to Estilo musa.
Will she steal Angela’s throne?
In another of the images, Pepe Aguilar’s granddaughter is wearing a red and black dress — a Christmas look that was complemented by the large red bow on her head as her relatives cradled her.
After seeing the little girl, questions have arisen regarding whether she will ‘dethrone’ Ángela Aguilar. We imagine that she will try to be a great example to follow, in her new role as an aunt, even on stage.
Emiliano Aguilar and his wife try to stay out of the public eye
Emiliano Aguilar and his wife try to stay out of the public eye which is why, so far, they have not offered details of the birth of their little daughter or the family they are building.
Emiliano is the eldest son of Pepe Aguilar. He was born in 1992, two years after the famous singer married Carmen Treviño, although this marriage only lasted until 1995. Despite the fact that the singer rebuilt his life, throughout his career, he has been seen on many occasions with his eldest son, according to Terra.
It seems that things are looking good for Emiliano
The relationship between Pepe Aguilar and Emiliano was tested after the eldest son of the regional Mexican singer was jailed after being accused of a serious crime. This occurred in 2017 when he was arrested for human trafficking and had to spend a couple of months in prison.
It seems that things are looking good in Emiliano’s life, and even more so in his new role as a father. It is expected that in the coming days the little girl’s new grandparents or uncles will offer more details about the newest member of the family.