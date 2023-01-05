Photos of the newest Aguilar appear online.

Will she be more beautiful than Ángela Aguilar?

See what Emiliano’s daughter looks like.

For a few months there have been rumors that the Mexican singer had become a grandfather for the first time and now the suspicions have been confirmed. The first images of Pepe Aguilar’s granddaughter have been leaked… will she steal Ángela’s throne?

According to TV Notas, indeed, Pepe Aguilar became a grandfather before the end of 2022. Well, his eldest son, Emiliano Aguilar and his partner, became the parents of a beautiful girl, although they have never officially introduced her to the media.

First images of Pepe Aguilar’s granddaughter are leaked

On Tuesday morning entertainment journalist Nelssie Carrillo published a couple of photos where you can see the newest member of the family. Both images are family photos apparently taken at a holiday gathering.

What could confirm that the little on is indeed an Aguilar is that her father appears in the photo. Emiliano Aguilar, who is 29 years old, is enjoying taking time out to enjoy being a father for the first time along with his wife Violeta, according to Estilo musa.