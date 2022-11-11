Fired McDonald’s employee returns and shoots co-worker in the head.

Victor Villanueva wore a skull mask to hide his identity.

Now he faces attempted murder charges. TRAGEDY AT MCDONALD’S. An ex-McDonald’s employee in Las Vegas shot a co-worker in the head with a shotgun. Apparently the shooter was angry about being fired by another co-worker. Victor Villanueva, 28, was arrested Saturday after authorities identified him as the man who shot a McDonald’s employee in the head on Oct. 28. Now the Hispanic resident of Las Vegas faces attempted murder charges. Disgruntled ex-McDonald’s employee shoots co-worker in the head On October 28, just before midnight, police received reports of a man who was shot in the head at a McDonald’s near Las Vegas Boulevard and Russell Road. When officers arrived, they found the victim, who was immediately taken to a hospital. Despite his injuries, the man was able to talk to officers and told them that he was taking a break in the back of the restaurant when a person wearing a skull face mask approached him and shot him with a shotgun.

Victor Villanueva wore a mask to commit the crime The victim also told police investigators that he believed Villanueva might be a shooter and that he had seen him loitering around the restaurant around 10:30 p.m. the night of the shooting. In addition, Villanueva had reason to be angry since he had been fired from that McDonald’s after getting into a fight with a customer. Officers later stopped Villanueva near Mandalay Bay Road and Haven Street. He was wearing different clothes than those shown in the security videos of the restaurant and they did not find anything out of order when they searched him, so he was released.

He unloaded his anger on his co-worker Although Villanueva was released, detectives continued to investigate and when they searched the area, they found the attacker’s clothing: a black hoodie, a Dickies beanie, a black and white skull mask, and a black weight-lifting belt. All eyes returned to Villanueva, who was arrested on Saturday. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police report against him indicates that he shot his victim with a shotgun, striking him in the head and neck before fleeing the scene, according to NBC Bay Area.

$100,000 dollar bond Víctor Villanueva is now being held in the Clark County Detention Center and this Wednesday, November 9, his bail was set at $100,000. He will have to appear in court to appear at a preliminary hearing on November 22, reported 8 NewsNow. The victim, whose identity was not revealed by the authorities, was transferred to the University Medical Center and the doctors indicated that he had suffered between 35 and 45 bullet wounds in the back, top and front of the head and in the neck, said Las Vegas ReviewJournal.