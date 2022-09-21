Hurricane Fiona becomes a Category 3.

Officials warn that Fiona’s damage to Puerto Rico could exceed that of previous hurricanes.

The National Guard has rescued more than 900 people in Puerto Rico.

Tuesday, September 20, is the fifth anniversary of the catastrophic day that Hurricane Maria made landfall in 2017. Some of those who lived through the tragedy of that moment say that the destruction of the floods from Fiona could be even more serious, according to CNN.

Hurricane Fiona headed toward the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday as a Category 3 hurricane, prompting the government to impose a curfew after causing “catastrophic damage” in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, according to AP.

Fiona wreaks havoc on her journey

Forecasters said Fiona was expected to pass near Grand Turk, the British territory’s capital island, on Tuesday morning. “Storms are unpredictable,” Prime Minister Washington Misick said in a statement from London, where he was attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. “Therefore, you must take every precaution to ensure safety,” he added.

Early Tuesday, Fiona was centered 20 miles (30 kilometers) southeast of Grand Turk Island. It had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph (185 kph) and was moving north-northwest at 10 mph (17 kph).