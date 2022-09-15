Filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard dies at the age of 91 (PHOTOS)

Jean-Luc Godard dies.

What were the iconic filmmaker’s best films?

The French president pays homage.

Director Jean-Luc Godard, the famous “Enfant Terrible” of French New Wave cinema, who revolutionized popular cinema in the 1960s with his feature debut À bout de souffle (Breathless). One of the most influential directors in cinema died on Tuesday. He was 91 years old.

The Associated Press reported that Godard died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones at his home in the Swiss town of Rolle, on Lake Geneva, his family said in a statement. The statement listed assisted suicide as the cause of death.

How did Jean Luc Godard die?

The AP released a medical report that revealed the director had “multiple disabling pathologies,” according to the family statement, which did not specify his illnesses. In a long career that began in the 1950s as a film critic, Godard was perhaps the most oppositional director among Nouvelle Vague filmmakers. He rewrote the rules for camera, sound, and narration, rebelling against an earlier tradition of more predictable cinematography.

For Breathless, a low-budget film, Godard used a lightweight mobile camera to capture street scenes and approach the audience in a different way. He set aside the planned budget and the “artifice” of the Hollywood cinema of the time. The impact was immediate, Breathless was a sensation at its premiere in 1960 and continues to be a reference in the history of cinema. Filed Under: Filmmaker Jean Luc Godard Dies