Filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard dies at the age of 91 (PHOTOS)
Jean-Luc Godard dies at 91. What were the iconic filmmaker's best films? The French president pays homage.
- Jean-Luc Godard dies.
- What were the iconic filmmaker’s best films?
- The French president pays homage.
Director Jean-Luc Godard, the famous “Enfant Terrible” of French New Wave cinema, who revolutionized popular cinema in the 1960s with his feature debut À bout de souffle (Breathless). One of the most influential directors in cinema died on Tuesday. He was 91 years old.
The Associated Press reported that Godard died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones at his home in the Swiss town of Rolle, on Lake Geneva, his family said in a statement. The statement listed assisted suicide as the cause of death.
How did Jean Luc Godard die?
The AP released a medical report that revealed the director had “multiple disabling pathologies,” according to the family statement, which did not specify his illnesses. In a long career that began in the 1950s as a film critic, Godard was perhaps the most oppositional director among Nouvelle Vague filmmakers. He rewrote the rules for camera, sound, and narration, rebelling against an earlier tradition of more predictable cinematography.
For Breathless, a low-budget film, Godard used a lightweight mobile camera to capture street scenes and approach the audience in a different way. He set aside the planned budget and the “artifice” of the Hollywood cinema of the time. The impact was immediate, Breathless was a sensation at its premiere in 1960 and continues to be a reference in the history of cinema. Filed Under: Filmmaker Jean Luc Godard Dies
The French president pays tribute to Godard
“There is a bit of Godard in almost every film these days,” said Frederic Maire, president of the Swiss Cinematheque. “Almost every director who has gone to film school today, or learned cinematography in cinematheques, has seen Godard’s films, and been amazed, startled, and impressed by his storytelling.”
French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to him saying: “We have lost a national treasure, the eye of a genius.” Godard worked with some of the best actors in French cinema, including Jean-Paul Belmondo, who rose to fame for his films, and Brigitte Bardot, who starred in his acclaimed 1963 film Contempt. Filed under : Filmmaker Jean Luc Godard dies
Jean Luc Godard’s best films
In addition, he profiled the Rolling Stones in their early days, gave a voice to the Marxist, left-wing, and Black Power politics of the 1960s, and his controversial Je vous salue, Marie (I salute you, Mary), a modern, erotic version of the nativity, made headlines when Pope John Paul II denounced it in 1985.
Although many of his works were celebrated, Godard also made several films with political and experimental messages, which pleased a small circle of admirers, but exasperated many critics, who saw them as full of exaggerated intellectualism. Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he was “sad, sad, immensely” at the news of Godard’s death. Filed Under: Filmmaker Jean Luc Godard Dies
Godard’s personal life
Born into a wealthy Franco-Swiss family on December 3, 1930, Godard grew up in Nyon, Switzerland, studied ethnology at the Sorbonne, in the French capital, where he became increasingly attracted to the cultural scene that flourished in the neighborhood’s Latino “film club” after World War II. He made friends with other great budding filmmakers like François Truffaut, Jacques Rivette and Eric Rohmer and in 1950 founded the fleeting Gazette du Cinema. By 1952 he had begun writing for the prestigious film magazine Cahiers du Cinema.
The AP reported that after working on two Rivette and Rohmer films in 1951, Godard tried to direct his first film while traveling North and South America with his father, but never finished it. Back in Europe, he worked as a laborer on a dam project in Switzerland, used his salary to finance his first finished film, Opération ‘Béton, a documentary film of 20 minutes on the construction of the dam. Filed Under: Filmmaker Jean Luc Godard Dies