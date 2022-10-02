Fernando del Solar’s widow is accused of being a gold digger

Fernando del Solar’s widow is unmasked.

Find out what she did with the Argentine host’s belongings.

Anna Ferro is accused of being unfaithful. On June 30, the Mexican host of Argentine origin, Fernando del Solar, who a few years ago was diagnosed with lung cancer, died. He left a great void in the lives of all the people who loved him. Almost three months after the beloved television host moved on to a better place, the earthly problems continue and once again, Fernando del Solar’s widow Anna Ferro is in the eye of the hurricane after what she did with her late husband’s belongings is revealed. Fernando del Solar’s widow is exposed in a popular magazine On many occasions Anna Ferro has been called a gold digger but it seems that now there is sufficient evidence to prove it, since they say that she did the unimaginable with all of Fernando del Solar’s belongings. Could it be that she was only with him for the money? TV Notas claimed that Fernando del Solar’s wife supposedly got rid of all her late husband’s things. Apparently all this came to light thanks to the fact that a friend of the television host decided to unmask Anna Ferro.

The Argentine host’s death left hundreds of broken hearts According to TV Notas, the supposed friend of Fernando del Solar pointed out that, despite the fact that Anna Ferro appeared to show unconditional support for her husband when he was sick, in reality she took advantage of the situation to hang on fame. The friend alleges that she kept a lot of money. When Fernando del Solar’s spoke with the magazine, he was asked about how things are after the host’s death and he said: “We miss him a lot. He was a person who always saw the positive in things and we miss him a lot.” Filed Under: Couple Fernando del Solar

Anna Ferro is exposed for lying He was then asked about Anna Ferro. “Don’t even mention her to me, we are very disappointed in her. She talks a lot about spirituality but the truth is that she is showing her true colors and she even did it before Fer left,” said the source. Later they gave details of how Fernando del Solar and his widow met. “They met at the end of 2015 when he signed up for a gym and she was the pilates teacher. That’s where they fell in love. Anna supported him during his illness (he had been fighting cancer since 2012 and later suffered from pneumonia). Some time later they started to live together, however, Anna was never honest with Fernando.

The source says that she was only with Fernando del Solar for his money The source alleged that Ferro lied, “They went to live with Anna’s youngest daughter, but she hid that she also has two grown children, Alessandro and Mario Carlo, both 24 years old. Fer learned this some time after they began their relationship. Before him, Anna subsisted on the little she earned from her classes, but with Fer she began to see fame and money because he promoted her and took her to the life conferences he gave.” “Fer had a lot of money. For example, I know that he signed a contract with TV Azteca for more than two million pesos a month. She had trusts and insurance for major medical expenses,” the alleged friend of the Argentine host shared.

“Anna kept a lot of money from Fernando” After that, he shared that when Fernando left Televisa, Anna Ferro was upset to see that the income had decreased and his behavior changed completely and there was even an infidelity. “That relationship was destroyed. Even, from what a friend of hers tells, I am not aware of, that Anna was supposedly unfaithful to Fer. He was already very worn out, however, she took care of him because she knew that in the end she would obtain benefits.” “About two years ago they went to live in Cuernavaca, Morelos. Anna took him away from his family and friends under the pretext of the pandemic to control him…she is a manipulator. Anna signed for everything and handled his money. I can assure you that Anna kept a lot of money from Fernando, because I know that he had a job for this year-end and that they had already given him the advance, and Anna was going to collect and sign for him,” said the alleged friend.

The source says that Fernando del Solar’s widow has already emptied his apartment and sold all his things What happened next is unbelievable, because we all saw a devastated Ana Ferro. However, according to the statements of Fernando’s friend, it was only for appearances, “I called her twice, but she never answered. However, some of her neighbors told us that she has already emptied the apartment and sold everything. She is ambitious and I could say more things about her, but for now I prefer not to say them, because it is not the time.” “Well, if there is money, she already has it, because she has control of his accounts. The will will be read in a few days, Anna is sure that Fer left everything to her, but as far as I remember, he never said that he would change the will. And, as far as I know, everything was for his children. (Anna Ferro) will deny it. However, I hope that she returns what is not hers,” concluded the friend of the beloved Argentine presenter. Filed Under: Couple Fernando del Solar.