Fernando del Rincón mourns the death of Xavier ‘Chabelo’ López
Fernando del Rincón mourns Chabelo. Journalist and radio host Fernando del Rincón has a long career interviewing political leaders in Latin America for CNN. Now the beloved Mexican journalist has shared that he is devastated.
Fernando del Rincón took to Instagram to dedicate an emotional message saying goodbye to one of the biggest personalities in Mexican show business, none other than Xavier López, better known as Chabelo. He passed away on March 25.
Fernando del Rincón is in mourning
Fernando del Rincón posted some photos on Instagram. The first one shows Galilea Montijo, Chabelo and, of course, the CNN host. In the second only the Mexican journalist appears with the beloved comedian.
“That day, as an adult, I was once again the child who woke up on Sundays with the great Chabelo. Even today, one more Sunday, I still long to be that child. Thank you for the best years of my life, we miss you friend of all children,” he wrote in the description.
Fans were quick to offer condolences
Despite the fact that several days have passed since Chabelo’s death, internet users and faithful fans of Fernando del Rincón did not take long to comment, adding to the tributes for the film and television actor.
“May he rest in peace, honey.” “Even the Venezuelan children enjoy it.” “I’m very sorry for the loss of Chabelo. My condolences to you and your Mexico.” “A GREAT one went to heaven.” “Nice memory.” “God welcomes him in his arms.” “RIP Amen” “An irreparable loss, my son and I didn’t miss Chabelo.” “God has him in his glory.”