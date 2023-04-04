Fernando del Rincón mourns Chabelo.

He fondly remembers Xavier López, better known as Chabelo.

The Mexican journalist shares his pain over the comedian’s death.

Fernando del Rincón mourns Chabelo. Journalist and radio host Fernando del Rincón has a long career interviewing political leaders in Latin America for CNN. Now the beloved Mexican journalist has shared that he is devastated.

Fernando del Rincón took to Instagram to dedicate an emotional message saying goodbye to one of the biggest personalities in Mexican show business, none other than Xavier López, better known as Chabelo. He passed away on March 25.

Fernando del Rincón is in mourning

Fernando del Rincón posted some photos on Instagram. The first one shows Galilea Montijo, Chabelo and, of course, the CNN host. In the second only the Mexican journalist appears with the beloved comedian.

“That day, as an adult, I was once again the child who woke up on Sundays with the great Chabelo. Even today, one more Sunday, I still long to be that child. Thank you for the best years of my life, we miss you friend of all children,” he wrote in the description.