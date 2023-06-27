Ferka is the 3rd contestant evicted from ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’

Ferka becomes the 3rd contestant evicted from La Casa de los Famosos México.

Who will be next?

No one expected she would leave the house so soon!

No one would have imagined it! The third contestant has been evicted from La Casa De Los Famosos México. Bárbara Torres — better known as Excelsa, from the iconic Eugenio Derbez show, La Familia P. Luche — was one of this week’s nominees for eviction.

Along with the Argentine actress, the other nominees were beloved Cuban host, Raquel Bigorra — who has appeared on shows such as Azteca TV’s Venga La Alegría — and actress María Fernanda Quiroz, better known as Ferka, who won the reality show Guerreros.

Ferka, who led the Cielo team, along with Raquel Bigorra, Jorge Losa, Barbie and Paul Stanley was evicted this week. Ferka has made her mark on renowned shows such as Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy and Guerreros, according her bio on La Casa De Los Famosos México’s website.

In the latter, her performance was so outstanding that she received the nickname ‘The Mother Lioness». This is where she met Christian Estrada, with whom she shares a child. Sadly, the two have since separated.