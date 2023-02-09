The hottest female athletes and their explicit OnlyFans videos

Meet the most beautiful athletes on OnlyFans.

They take fitness to the next level.

These incredible women are strong and sexy. Today OnlyFans is one of the most popular digital platforms where many users share intimate photos and videos with their subscribers. Many people are making a huge amount of money this way. Some female athletes who excel at their sports have also become OnlyFans stars. We’ve got a list of some of the most beautiful athletes on OnlyFans, according to BolaVIP. Female athletes on OnlyFans: Ebanie Bridges Ebanie Bridges is one of the most beautiful boxers in the world. The controversial Australian boxer has become world champion in the light heavyweight category. She decided to share her incredible figure on OnlyFans. “I joined OnlyFans. I’m so excited. I’ll show everyone my exclusive content and all the things I can’t share on Instagram,” the boxer said in a video. On one occasion she lifted her shirt during the weigh-in ceremony.

Mystique One of the most beautiful Mexican wrestlers in the World Wrestling Council (CMLL) is the Ninja with the Beautiful Eyes, Mystique. She stands out in the ring and on social media. Without a doubt, her great attributes have made the Mexican fighter one of the most popular on OnlyFans. She made her wrestling debut 2013 and due to her great beauty she managed to win the hearts of hundreds of viewers.

Tammy Sitch Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Tammy Sytch, better known as Sunny, was one of the most passionate fighters on the ring. Now in her 50s, she is a professional wrestling manager. During her professional wrestling career in the 90s, she also dabbled in the porn industry. After posing completely nude, she decided to sell the photos to OnlyFans where some clips of her are also appreciated.

Athletes on OnlyFans: Kelly Kelly Barbara Blank Coba, better known as Kelly Kelly, is another WWE star who enjoys the love of thousands of wrestling fans. The athlete showcased her statuesque body in a tiny outfit that left little to the imagination. The professional wrestler has captivated her Instagram followers with spectacular photos that leave everyone speechless. At 33, she decided to try the adult platform where she currently has more than 200 red hot posts.

Athletes on OnlyFans: Daniela Fainus One of the most outstanding Mexican athletes of the moment is coach Daniela Fainus, who has participated in different sports reality shows such as Reto 4 Elementos and Guerreros. Lately, the gym instructor has become a celebrity on social networks. The “Sergeant” as she is known, decided to join OnlyFans, where she shares adult content. On Instagram she offers a censored preview of the material she shares on OnlyFans.

Madelene Wright In the world of football there are also some athletes stand out for their beauty and their great ability on the pitch. One of them is former English League Charlton Athletic footballer, Madelene Wright, who was fired from her club in her teens. Her angelic face has led to success on social media where she shares explicit content with her subscribers. She wears tiny bikinis in most of her posts.

Astrid Wett Former boxer Atrid Wett decided to put her career as a boxer aside to dedicate herself to modeling and now she makes money by uploading sexy photos highlighting her extraordinary beauty. It is worth mentioning that she is a fan of England soccer, since on her Instagram, she can often be seen wearing the jersey of her favorite club. Wett began her career as a boxer and even had her first exhibition fight at the Sheffield Arena on October 15 of the previous year. This fight was her first victory in the ring.

Alysha Newman Canadian athlete Alysha Newman is considered one of the most beautiful on the entire planet. Her great beauty has made her an Instagram star. At 28 years old, she has captivated everyone with her super fit figure. Newman's specialty is the pole vault and during her sports career she has won a gold and a bronze medal in the Olympic Games. Her talent in sports has won her another medal at the Pan American Games.

Pearl Gonzalez At 32 years old, former MMA fighter, Pearl González decided to retire from the ring and start modeling on OnlyFans. It should be remembered that she debuted in MMA at 23 years of age, and she quickly excelled in professional boxing, where she caught the attention of the UFC. When she participated in the octagon, she didn’t have the expected results, so she turned to social media where she has shown that she is one of the best paid. According to BolaVIP, she makes around $600,000 per year.

Key Alves Brazilian volleyball player, Key Alves, drew attention in 2022 and not only because of her great technique, but also because of her great beauty. The athlete decided to start an OnlyFans account where she now earns 50 times more money than she did as an athlete, according to Excelsior. After her appearance on the reality show Big Brother Brasil in 2023, she met a new love. The volleyball player and OnlyFans model confessed that she had an affair with theBritish Formula 1 driver, Lando Norris, from the McLaren team.