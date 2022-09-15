Ken Starr, independent counsel whose probe led to Clinton impeachment dies
Ken Starr dies. On Tuesday, the terrible news broke about the death of a well-known former federal judge who investigated former president Bill Clinton for years when he was the president of the United States. Now, after a complicated surgery, the death of Ken Starr has been confirmed.
Ken Starr was a former federal appellate judge and prominent attorney whose criminal investigation of Bill Clinton led to the president’s impeachment. He died at age 76, his family said in a statement on Tuesday, according to the AP.
The news of Starr’s death was released by his relatives in a statement on social media, where they reported that he had lost his life in a hospital due to complications from surgery. It was reported that he had been hospitalized for a long time.
His former colleague, attorney Mark Lanier, said that former judge Starr had been hospitalized in an intensive care unit in Houston for about four months. In 2020, he was recruited to join the legal team representing President Donald Trump in the nation’s third presidential impeachment trial.
After the death was announced, his family was devastated: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our dear and loving father and grandfather, whom we admire for his prodigious work ethic, but who always put his family first,” said his son Randall in a statement.
"The love, energy, endearing sense of humor, and fun-loving interest Dad exhibited to each of us was truly special, and we cherish the many wonderful memories we were able to experience with him," he added, heartbroken by his father's death.
His probe led to Bill Clinton’s impeachment
Starr became known when, in 1994, three DC judges appointed him to carry out the Whitewater investigation, involving former President Bill Clinton. Starr graphically documented Bill Clinton’s illicit encounters with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky in what was dubbed “The Starr Report” in the summer of 1998, according to the New York Post.
"According to Ms. Lewinsky, she performed oral sex on the President nine times. On all nine of those occasions, the president fondled and kissed her bare breasts. She called him 'Handsome'; sometimes he called her 'honey,' 'baby,'" says the report.
He represented Trump
Born in Vernon and raised in San Antonio, Starr received his bachelor’s degree from George Washington University in 1968, his master’s degree from Brown University in 1969, and his juris doctor degree from Duke University School of Law in 1973. He worked as a law clerk to Chief Justice Warren E. Burger from 1975 to 1977.
In 2020, he was recruited to help represent Trump in the country's third impeachment trial. In a memorable statement to Congress during Trump's impeachment trial, Starr said that "We are living in what I think can be aptly described as the 'era of impeachment.' Impeachment is hell."