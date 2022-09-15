Former independent counsel who investigated Clinton dies.

Ken Starr has died at age 76.

He lost his life after a complicated surgery.

Ken Starr dies. On Tuesday, the terrible news broke about the death of a well-known former federal judge who investigated former president Bill Clinton for years when he was the president of the United States. Now, after a complicated surgery, the death of Ken Starr has been confirmed.

Ken Starr was a former federal appellate judge and prominent attorney whose criminal investigation of Bill Clinton led to the president’s impeachment. He died at age 76, his family said in a statement on Tuesday, according to the AP.

Former federal judge Ken Starr dies at 76

The news of Starr’s death was released by his relatives in a statement on social media, where they reported that he had lost his life in a hospital due to complications from surgery. It was reported that he had been hospitalized for a long time.

His former colleague, attorney Mark Lanier, said that former judge Starr had been hospitalized in an intensive care unit in Houston for about four months. In 2020, he was recruited to join the legal team representing President Donald Trump in the nation’s third presidential impeachment trial.