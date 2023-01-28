These are some of the US federal holidays in 2023!

How are federal holidays different than other holidays?

Mark your 2023 holiday calendar. Do you know some of the biggest federal holidays in 2023? Here we tell you! In 2023, there are more than 10 federal holidays, including New Year’s Eve, Thanksgiving and Christmas. However, there are others that are also important. One fact that you should take into account is that there are federal and national holidays. While all government offices are closed for the former, the latter are when most people get the day off from work. Of course, there’s a lot of overlap. Here are some of the most important federal holidays of 2023. Federal Holidays in 2023: MLK Day MLK Day or Martin Luther King Jr. Day is be one of the federal holidays in 2023. It is observed on Monday, January 16, when the United States remembers one of its most important activists in history. The world remembers his ‘I Have A Dream’ speech. MLK died in 1968, but his legacy has never been forgotten. In 1983 President Ronald Reagan declared MLK Day a holiday, but it did not become a federal holiday in all 50 states until 2000.

Presidents Day Presidents Day is a federal holiday that honors all the men who have served the country as presidents. However, this is also a day to celebrate the life and legacy of George Washington, the first president of the United States and one of the most important historical figures of this country. Since 1879, Congress designated this day to be celebrated on February 22, which is George Washington’s birthday according to the Gregorian calendar. However, since 1971 this date has been moved to the third Monday in February and since then Presidents Day has never actually been celebrated on the day the country’s first president was born.

Juneteenth One of the eleven federal holidays of 2023 is known as Juneteenth, a date that commemorates the emancipation of Black slaves in the United States. It is known by this name because General Gordon Granger officially freed the slaves in Texas on on June 19, 1865. At first, it was observed in only a few areas of the country, but over time it gained popularity. Since 1979 Juneteenth has been considered a federal holiday in which there are fairs, historical re-enactments, emancipation proclamation readings and family barbecues to honor the legacy of those who fought for freedom.

Columbus Day Among the holidays in 2023 is Columbus Day. This federal holiday aims to remember the historic arrival of Christopher Columbus to America on October 12, 1492. In 2023, Columbus Day will be celebrated on Monday, October 9. Columbus Day is somewhat controversial as some groups believe we should celebrate the indigenous communities that were decimated by the arrival of the Europeans.

Memorial Day and Veterans Day: Two of the biggest federal holidays in 2023 Two of the most important federal holidays in 2023 are Memorial Day and Veterans Day. The two days are often confused but each of them has a distinct purpose. For example, Memorial Day serves to honor the memory of veterans who died in combat. Veterans Day is an occasion to celebrate the entire US military, even those who have not fought in wars or been killed or injured in combat. In 2023, Memorial Day will be celebrated on Monday, May 29, while Veterans Day will take place on Saturday, November 11.