The FBI is offering $40,000 for information leading to missing woman.

Monica de Leon Barba was last seen walking her dog in Mexico.

She disappeared in November 2022.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of up to $40,000 for information that leads to the location of US citizen Mónica de León Barba who was kidnapped in Tepatitlán, Jalisco while walking her dog.

Monica was in Tepatitlán for work. She was last seen walking her dog on her way to the gym. Her family says she was forced into a van and the dog was left behind on the street. Her disappearance was reported on November 29, 2022.

What happened to Monica de Leon Barba?

Barba’s friends said that she worked for many years as a barista, that she is passionate about photography and is always willing to help others. The FBI has offered the reward for information leading to her location. It is the fourth reward the FBI has offered this month.

