FBI says they have “zero leads” on man who killed 5 neighbors in Texas

Authorities are offering an $80,000 for Francisco Oropeza.

He has been on the run since committing the terrible crime.

He killed 5 neighbors in Texas after they complained about gunfire.

The widening search for a Texas man who shot and killed five neighbors remained unsuccessful Sunday after the governor offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Officers kept knocking on doors and the FBI acknowledged it had “zero leads” after almost two days of searching.

“What we need from the public is any kind of information, because right now we’re hitting dead ends,” James Smith, the FBI special agent in charge of the case, said during a news conference. “I can tell you that we now have zero leads.”

The FBI is searching for Francisco Oropeza

According to NBC News, the search for the killer has been going on since Friday’s shooting, with more than 200 police officers from various jurisdictions searching for Francisco Oropeza, many going house to house trying to find the 38-year-old man and asking for leads.

Local officials and the FBI also contributed money toward the reward, bringing it to $80,000 for any information on Oropeza’s whereabouts. He is considered to be armed and dangerous after fleeing the area Friday, likely on foot, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said Saturday.