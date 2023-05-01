FBI says they have “zero leads” on man who killed 5 neighbors in Texas
Authorities are offering an $80,000 for Francisco Oropeza. He has been on the run since killing five neighbors in Texas including a child.
- Authorities are offering an $80,000 for Francisco Oropeza.
- He has been on the run since committing the terrible crime.
- He killed 5 neighbors in Texas after they complained about gunfire.
The widening search for a Texas man who shot and killed five neighbors remained unsuccessful Sunday after the governor offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Officers kept knocking on doors and the FBI acknowledged it had “zero leads” after almost two days of searching.
“What we need from the public is any kind of information, because right now we’re hitting dead ends,” James Smith, the FBI special agent in charge of the case, said during a news conference. “I can tell you that we now have zero leads.”
The FBI is searching for Francisco Oropeza
According to NBC News, the search for the killer has been going on since Friday’s shooting, with more than 200 police officers from various jurisdictions searching for Francisco Oropeza, many going house to house trying to find the 38-year-old man and asking for leads.
Local officials and the FBI also contributed money toward the reward, bringing it to $80,000 for any information on Oropeza’s whereabouts. He is considered to be armed and dangerous after fleeing the area Friday, likely on foot, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said Saturday.
He killed 5 neighbors, including a small child
In a video captured by a doorbell camera, he is seen walking towards a front door with a rifle. Investigators found clothing and a cell phone while searching a rural area with dense forests, but the dogs lost the trail, Capers said.
Police were able to identify Oropeza thanks to an identification card that Mexican authorities issue to its citizens residing outside the country, as well as doorbell camera video. Police also questioned the suspect’s wife several times, he added.
Authorities are at a loss
Police recovered the AR-15 rifle Oropeza allegedly used in the shootings, although authorities were not sure if he was carrying another weapon, the police chief said. There were other weapons at the suspect’s home, he added. “We are trying to give this family relief from the conclusion of the matter,” Capers said, adding that he hopes the reward will be “a good motivator” to encourage someone to turn in the suspect.
Capers indicated that there are plans to notify the public about the reward with ads in Spanish on billboards. The attack occurred near the town of Cleveland, north of Houston, on a rural street lined with one-story homes on about one-acre lots surrounded by thick treetops.
Authorities offer a reward
Texas Governor Greg Abbott broke his silence about what happened with an insensitive tweet that critics say was disrespectful to the victims and their families.
“I’ve announced a $50K reward for info on the criminal who killed 5 illegal immigrants Friday. Also directed #OperationLoneStar to be on the lookout. I continue working with state & local officials to ensure all available resources are deployed to respond.”