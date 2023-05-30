The FBI has increased the reward for fugitive Alejandro Castillo.

The FBI has increased the reward for one of its 10 most wanted fugitives. Alejandro Castillo is accused of murdering his girlfriend in 2016. After the incident, he fled the United States and it is believed that he could be in Aguascalientes, Mexico.

Now the FBI has increased the reward for information leading to his capture to $250,000. At the moment, the authorities are searching for the alleged murderer and collecting information.

