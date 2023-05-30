FBI increases reward for Alejandro Castillo, a fugitive on the Ten Most Wanted List
The FBI has increased the reward for fugitive Alejandro Castillo. He is accused of murdering his girlfriend in 2016. He may be living in Aguascalientes.
The FBI has increased the reward for one of its 10 most wanted fugitives. Alejandro Castillo is accused of murdering his girlfriend in 2016. After the incident, he fled the United States and it is believed that he could be in Aguascalientes, Mexico.
Now the FBI has increased the reward for information leading to his capture to $250,000. At the moment, the authorities are searching for the alleged murderer and collecting information.
Alejandro Castillo was added to the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list after he allegedly murdered his girlfriend in 2016. Since then, the FBI has been on his trail. Now they’ve increased the reward for his capture.
The FBI will give a $250,000 reward to the person who leads them to Alex Castillo. At the moment, it is unknown what he is doing and if anyone helped him after the murder.
Where could Castillo be?
The FBI found out that Castillo could be hiding in Phoenix, Arizona or in Mexico since he was last seen trying to cross the border and head towards Aguascalientes, Mexico.
«Castillo’s last known residence was in Charlotte, North Carolina. He has ties to Phoenix, Arizona. Castillo was seen crossing into Mexico and may reside in San Francisco de los Romo, Aguascalientes, or Pabellón de Arteaga, Aguascalientes. He may also have traveled to the Mexican states of Guanajuato or Veracruz,» the FBI said.
How did he make FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list?
He is wanted for the alleged murder of his girlfriend, who he also worked with. According to authorities, her body was found in a wooded area and her car was found at a bus station in Arizona.
«Alejandro Rosales Castillo is wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder of a co-worker in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2016. The female victim’s vehicle was located at a bus station in Phoenix, Arizona, on August 15, 2016. On August 17, 2016, the victim’s body was located in a wooded area in Cabarrus County, North Carolina, with a gunshot wound to the head,» the FBI revealed.
Was the border crossing confirmed?
He could be going by any of the following names: Alejandro Castillo, Alex Castillo, Alejandro Rosales, Alejandro Castillo, Alejandro Rosales-Castillo, Alejandro Rosales Castillo. It was reported that he crossed the border with an accomplice in 2016.
«Alejandro Castillo (gray shirt and black hat) and his accomplice (black and white shirt, shorts) crossing the border from Nogales, Arizona into Mexico, on August 16, 2016, shortly after 9:00 p.m. Castillo has been added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list in connection with the murder of a woman in Charlotte, North Carolina,» they reported.