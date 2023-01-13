The Hispanic contestants most likely to win the Miss Universe crown (PHOTOS)
More than 80 contestants are vying to be Miss Universe. The pageant will take place in New Orleans. These Hispanic contestants are favorites to win.
Eighty-four candidates vying to win the Miss Universe 2022 title arrived in New Orleans on January 9 to prepare for the beauty pageant. The contest will take place on January 13 and 14 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in the well-known birthplace of jazz.
The finals for the Miss Universe 2023 pageant that will reveal the new bearer of the crown will be broadcast live on The Roku Channel. It will simultaneously be broadcast in Spanish on Telemundo.
The 71st Miss Universe 2022 pageant begins
At the beginning of the week, the 84 contestants arrived in New Orleans to participate in rehearsals and the presentation press conference. This is the 71st edition of the contest to crown Miss Universe 2022.
Sources from the Miss Universe organization reported the 2022 pageant was delayed until the beginning of 2023 because the World Cup was also later last year and the organizers didn’t want the events to compete, according to EFE.
The beauties vying for Miss Universe
The photos of the candidates for Miss Universe 2022 have begun to circulate on social media, where the faithful followers of the pageant are picking their favorites. We can see contestants from Venezuela, Mexico, Vietnam, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Brazil, Honduras, among others.
Harnaaz Sandhu from India, who won Miss Universe 2021 in Eliat, Israel, will be in charge of crowning the winner on January 14. Lists of the favorite candidates are already beginning to circulate on social media and several Latin Americans are included among them.
Some of the Hispanic Miss Universe contestants
There are a large number of Hispanics competing for their countries. However, the Instagram account MissUniversePredictions ranks some higher than others. We can see some Hispanic contestants showing up more and more.
Miss Peru, Miss Brazil, Miss Dominican Republic, Miss Mexico, Miss Puerto Rico, Miss Colombia and Miss Venezuela are all popular. Due to their constant appearance in the account’s posts, we can believe that they are on their list of favorites.
Miss Universe 2020, Andrea Meza’s favorites
Hola magazine published the list Mexican Andrea Meza’s favorites. And clearly her compatriot Irma Cristina Miranda was among them, along with other Hispanics.
Some favorites are: Amanda Dudamel (Venezuela), Mia Mamede (Brazil), María Fernanda Aristizabal (Colombia), Ashley Cariño (Puerto Rico) and Andreína Martínez (Dominican Republic). To see more photos of the contestants click HERE.