Eighty-four candidates vying to win the Miss Universe 2022 title arrived in New Orleans on January 9 to prepare for the beauty pageant. The contest will take place on January 13 and 14 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in the well-known birthplace of jazz.

The finals for the Miss Universe 2023 pageant that will reveal the new bearer of the crown will be broadcast live on The Roku Channel. It will simultaneously be broadcast in Spanish on Telemundo.

The 71st Miss Universe 2022 pageant begins

At the beginning of the week, the 84 contestants arrived in New Orleans to participate in rehearsals and the presentation press conference. This is the 71st edition of the contest to crown Miss Universe 2022.

Sources from the Miss Universe organization reported the 2022 pageant was delayed until the beginning of 2023 because the World Cup was also later last year and the organizers didn’t want the events to compete, according to EFE.