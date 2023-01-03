Devastated, Father Alberto sends a message after the death of Benedict XVI
On the last day of 2022, the death of the Pope emeritus Benedict XVI, who sadly passed away at the age of 95, was announced. It should be remembered that he had a long and illustrious career as one of the leading theologians of the Catholic Church and will always be known as the first pontiff to resign in 600 years.
Several people around the world expressed their pain on social media after this death. However one of the most affected was the famous Father Alberto Cutié, who posted a heartbreaking message on his Instagram account, remembering the moments he was by the Pope’s side.
Father Alberto in mourning after the death of Benedict XVI
It should be remembered that the former German cardinal Joseph Ratzinger was in charge of the Vatican to ensure adherence to the doctrine before becoming pope. Then, after being elected pontiff in 2005, he continued on the conservative path set by St. John Paul II, delivering intellectually rigorous sermons in which he lamented how the world seemed to think it could live without God.
Ratzinger was the favorite in the 2005 conclave after the death of John Paul II, and was elected in the fourth round of voting after Argentina’s Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, the future Pope Francis, who was ranked second, excluded himself, according to The Associated Press.
Father Alberto posts a heartbreaking message
On social media, Puerto Rican priest Alberto Cutié expressed his sorrow at Pope’s death on December 31, and posted a heartbreaking message on his Instagram account. The message was accompanied by a photograph where both men are seen holding hands.
"I was honored to meet His Holiness, Pope Benedict XVI, on several occasions. He was humble and brilliant. Without a doubt he will be remembered as one of the great theologians of our times. May he rest in peace and rise in glory!" reads the post.
The controversial message from Mexican leaders
Before his death, the current president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, wrote a message on Twitter: “Today the retired pope, Benedict XVI, died. Our condolences to the Catholic Church and to Catholics, as well as to the Vatican, of which he was Head of State. We recognize him as an outstanding scholar and prominent theologian. May he rest in peace.”
Similarly, the former president of Mexico Felipe Calderón shared a controversial message about the deceased pope today: "Rest in peace Benedict XVI. Wise Pope: teacher of the Church Doctrine; courageous: faced interests and prejudices to prosecute cases of sexual abuse; generous: despite travel difficulties he visited us in Mexico; humble and sensible: he renounced the Papacy due to old age," reads his Tweet.
The Pope’s Retirement
It should be remembered that Benedict XVI kept to a large extent his word that he would live in prayer and meditation, “hidden from the world”, in the monastery in the Vatican gardens. But he remained a point of reference for traditionalists nostalgic of his orthodox papacy.
And his few public pronouncements in his role as pope emeritus made headlines and prompted calls for guidelines for future retired popes to avoid confusion about who was really in charge of the Church.