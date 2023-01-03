Father Alberto sends message after death of Benedict XVI.

The former Pope passed away at the age of 95.

“I had the honor of meeting His Holiness.”

On the last day of 2022, the death of the Pope emeritus Benedict XVI, who sadly passed away at the age of 95, was announced. It should be remembered that he had a long and illustrious career as one of the leading theologians of the Catholic Church and will always be known as the first pontiff to resign in 600 years.

Several people around the world expressed their pain on social media after this death. However one of the most affected was the famous Father Alberto Cutié, who posted a heartbreaking message on his Instagram account, remembering the moments he was by the Pope’s side.

Father Alberto in mourning after the death of Benedict XVI

It should be remembered that the former German cardinal Joseph Ratzinger was in charge of the Vatican to ensure adherence to the doctrine before becoming pope. Then, after being elected pontiff in 2005, he continued on the conservative path set by St. John Paul II, delivering intellectually rigorous sermons in which he lamented how the world seemed to think it could live without God.

Ratzinger was the favorite in the 2005 conclave after the death of John Paul II, and was elected in the fourth round of voting after Argentina’s Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, the future Pope Francis, who was ranked second, excluded himself, according to The Associated Press.